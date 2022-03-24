As construction for Trinity Mills is underway, the Carrollton City Council has given consensus for a dynamic water feature that will be situated opposite the station.
The water feature will consist of a pool lined on one side with around 10 20-foot tall poles that will shoot streams of water while oscillating up and down in a wave-like motion. Light fixtures, dichromatic glass and artificial fog will also be installed on top of the poles for an added light feature.
Urban Development Director Ravi Shah said council was looking for more than just a water feature. Something unique that included lights, vertical structures and a nighttime appeal was more desirable.
The feature’s designer, Chris Roy, creative design director at Outside The Lines, said the feature is meant to be a historic modern piece that gave homage to Carrollton’s history being the intersecting point of three major railroads while creating a feature that is seen nowhere else in the world. The fog and light installations play to the days when steam engines were used in locomotives and freight trains. The fog from the fountain poles would catch the light and conjuring imagery similar to steam from a 19th century engine catching surrounding lights.
“This captures what’s uniquely Carrollton – the history and everything else – and it certainly lives up to what we’re trying to do from a destination standpoint,” Councilmember Steve Babick said.
The dichromatic glass will make up the blades of the fountain. While they are all made to be the same color, spectators will see an array of ever-shifting pigments ranging from red to yellow and from green to purple as the angle of the light hitting the glass changes.
The wave-like motion of the fountains and the multicolored lights installed in the poles will be programmable to produce light shows, display colors signifying events or support for an organization or anything the city would like to signify.
“This is a visually engaging experience where even on the ground, it creates a rainbow effect as it moves,” Councilmember Pat Cochran said. “Having a modern-historical piece like this will be significant because it’s unique and one of a kind.”
Because of the size of the fountain streams and the susceptibility to the wind, Roy said the fountain motors would have a built-in wind sensor that will shut the water off in case of high winds. However, the glass and lights will remain operable. Mayor Kevin Falconer suggested also installing alternative fountains to keep the sound effects of rushing water without worry of wind.
The Trinity Mills Station development was described by Falconer as a “long park” that would be the size of around five downtown squares.
“We think this is a spectacular design that we certainly think will be an instagrammable moment that people can identify as unique to Carrollton,” Falconer said.
