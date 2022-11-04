A glimpse into the history of the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum

A.W. and Sarah (Huffman) Perry were pioneer homesteaders of Peters Colony who came to Carrollton in 1844 from Carrollton, Illinois, and claimed acreage that is now home to the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum.
The museum offers artifacts and a glimpse of what life was like in North Texas at the turn of the 20th century. The Perry’s built a house on the homestead in 1857.
“A.W. Perry was a philanthropist,” said Mario Sanchez, the Education and Outdoor Coordinator for the City of Carrollton. “He helped by donating a lot to the community. In 1909, A.W.’s son tore down the original house and built the current house that was donated by his daughter, Pearl, to the city.”
The museum was restored in 1976 for the bicentennial, but foundation stones from the original Perry farmhouse in the backyard of the museum can still be seen to this day and it was designated a historic landmark in 1977 by the Texas Historical Commission.
Ramiro Caballero, the Cultural Arts Coordinator for the City of Carrollton, oversees and catalogs artifacts at the museum.
“While I am new to the role of overseeing the artifact curation within the Perry Homestead Museum, I am excited to assist in the process of making our artifacts collection more accessible to the public,” Caballero said. “Through our artifacts collection, we can better understand and preserve Carrollton history for the years to come.”
When deciding what artifacts to put on display, Caballero said it is all about historical significance.
“Understanding the historical significance of an item is key to deciding on what to select for display,” he said. “We have a butter churner that was a part of regular life when making your own butter was the only way to consume it.”
When it comes to programming at the museum, Sanchez oversees this process.
“Currently we offer tours by appointment only,” Sanchez said. “We do an annual pumpkin patch at the Perry. We also offer a traveling trunk program for teachers. The trunks are an educational tool that the teachers can use to show the kids how people used to live in the 19th century.”
Along with the museum, there is Gravley Park, which contains 13 acres adjacent to the homestead. The park includes walking paths, park benches, drinking fountains and parking and was dedicated to the city by Pearl Perry Gravley.
In honor of Milburn Gravley, one of Carrollton’s previous mayors, the city completed the installation of a 20-foot gazebo, which can be seen in the park today. The gazebo was built to complement the A.W. Perry Homestead, reflecting the Victorian period.
Caballero said he enjoys seeing how passionate the citizens of Carrollton are for being involved and wanting to make the community a better place.
“Seeing how meaningful the work we do is for the Carrollton community — it’s great to see the smiles on people’s faces and the intrigue settle in,” he said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
