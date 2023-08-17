The idea for BuzzBallz came about a little over 13 years ago when then-high school teacher Merrilee Kick was grading papers by her pool and wanted an alcoholic beverage. Instead of a fragile glass to pour her drink in to, Kick thought it would be better to sip a cocktail out of a plastic container.
BuzzBallz’s signature spherical shape comes from a memento in her house — a glass Swedish votive candle holder from a family trip. A can of tennis balls at a sporting goods store served as inspiration for a pop-top she could use.
Since founding the Carrollton-based BuzzBallz in 2009, Kick continues to oversee the company as CEO with a focus on expanding the business in the United States and internationally. So far, the signature drinks have made their way to all 50 states and 27 countries.
“I’m passionate about my company and building this business for those we create jobs for,” Kick said. “I’m passionate about many of our employees — some of whom are like family. I’m passionate about my own family and they work for the company as well. We have 650 people working for us, and it makes me proud.”
In order to bring her BuzzBallz idea to life, Kick graduated with a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Texas Woman’s University.
“It was part of my Master’s Degree Thesis project at Texas Woman’s University,” she said. “I was trying to start a business that would survive in good times and bad with the recession that was going on in 2008 and 2009. Booze always does well. So, I used it as a final project for my MBA, and then put it in action.”
Carrollton has served as BuzzBallz home base since the beginning. The city was one of the only places that Kick could find a warehouse that was in a legal zone for manufacturing alcoholic beverages within her price range.
“I started out small then bought a building, now we have 500,000 square-feet of space and we use every bit of it,” she said. “We’ve stayed in Carrollton and are members of this community now. One of our major distributors is down the road and that also was a factor when I started. I had this really terrible box truck that only held six pallets and we would have to make a few trips to just deliver an order.”
In her entrepreneurial journey, Kick said the most rewarding experience has been the success the business is seeing and getting to work with her family. While most would consider this good for business, Kick said it’s challenging to keep up with the staggering growth the business is seeing.
For the future, her vision and mission is to reinvent happy hour by creating fun, innovative cocktails for the world. Sustainability is a big aspect of this as Kick’s parents were environmentalists and scientists, and the family thinks about sustainability and the best way to attain it. BuzzBallz uses 15% recycled PET in its plastic and Kick said the company plans to go to 25% in the next year.
“We recognize that operating sustainably is vital to our ongoing success, growth, and the ability to deliver on our mission,” the company states on its website. “We have identified several areas of importance and have aligned them with our mission and guiding principles. We are dedicated to environmental, social, and governance improvements that foster a sustainable future and lead to social and economical improvements in the communities we do business.”
Featured Local Savings
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.