BuzzBallz founder feature.jpg

Merrilee Kick, front middle, CEO and founder of BuzzBallz in Carrollton.

 Courtesy of BuzzBallz

The idea for BuzzBallz came about a little over 13 years ago when then-high school teacher Merrilee Kick was grading papers by her pool and wanted an alcoholic beverage. Instead of a fragile glass to pour her drink in to, Kick thought it would be better to sip a cocktail out of a plastic container.

BuzzBallz’s signature spherical shape comes from a memento in her house — a glass Swedish votive candle holder from a family trip. A can of tennis balls at a sporting goods store served as inspiration for a pop-top she could use.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments