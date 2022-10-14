A look at the connection between technology and nature through art

As part of the University of North Texas’ Art in Public Spaces course, five artists were chosen to create murals focused on combining personal creativity with art at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, or LLELA.
The second artist featured in this five-part series is Jessica Green, who named her artwork at LLELA “Eternal Sustentation,” focused on portraying the interconnecting web of flora and fauna that LLELA aims to preserve and restore. Green’s artwork is on the UNT Research Office located at LLELA.
“I created a proposal for the research and restoration building,” Green said. “I believe there were three people who created proposals for my building and I was selected out of the three of them, which was super exciting.”
Green was a senior at UNT and recently graduated in August with her bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Art and Design Studies with minors in sculpture, art history, and social sciences. Born and raised in Carrollton, she has always had a passion for making her thoughts and experiences into art.
“I find public art to be kind of like my passion and what I want to pursue in my professional career now, just because I think it's so important how people can relate to a space because of the art that exists there,” Green said.
The mural at LLELA is not her first public artwork. She proposed a light sculpture to be displayed at Lights All Night in 2021, which is a Dallas music festival that had over 40,000 attendees. As a future public piece, she is working on a public sculpture that will be displayed at Generations Park at Boys Ranch in Bedford, Texas.
Out of the three proposals in the Public Spaces course at UNT, she was a finalist for all three and was chosen for two of them.
“It was a really incredible class to be faced with these real life scenarios,” she said. “And it really helps get my foot in the door for public art in the DFW area.”
For “Eternal Sustentation,” Green wanted to depict the diversity of the different habitats at LLELA. She said her design reflects the UNT Research Office’s function as a learning area for research and restoration activities. Green said she tries to portray connections between technology with humans and nature in her artwork.
While the artist has had public artwork in several places already, Green said LLELA holds a special place in her heart.
“I've been going there since I was little,” she said. “We did field trips there whenever I was in middle school and I went there with my family to hike around. The fact that I was able to paint a mural there and have a piece of myself there forever, it's just a super surreal feeling.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
