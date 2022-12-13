Katie Killebrew is the Co-Owner of Seniors Helping Seniors in Frisco, McKinney, Lewisville and Carrollton. The business focuses on in-home care services to help brighten the lives of seniors and empower seniors to continue living independent lives. As co-owner, Killebrew focuses on interacting with clients, meeting and working with seniors, marketing activities, and budgeting. When not working, she can be found walking her dogs on the trails.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I grew up in Victoria, Texas. I graduated from Texas State University with a degree in marketing and business administration. I have spent the last nine years working in business development for a salt water disposal company in the Eagleford Shale. I met my now fiancé in the oilfield and we moved to DFW in 2021.
What is Seniors Helping Seniors?
Seniors Helping Seniors is a non-medical, in-home care company that focuses on hiring active seniors (meaning people 50 and older) to care for seniors in our community that could benefit from a little extra help at home. We can help with homemaker duties, companionship, and personal care. All of our caregivers have a heart for serving seniors.
What do you do in your role as co-owner for Seniors Helping Seniors?
I wear many hats! My main role is interacting with our clients. I love meeting the seniors and their families in our community and working with them to create a specialized care plan for their loved ones. I also help with hiring caregivers, marketing activities, state compliance, training, and budgeting.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I am a proud dog mom to two doodles named Frankie and Pearl. I love taking them on walks or to the farmers market. I also enjoy traveling with my fiancé and spending time with my family.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in the North Dallas area?
I really like going to the Fortunada Winery in Aubrey to listen to live music. I also enjoy taking my dogs on walks at the Arbor Trail in Plano.
How did you know this was something you wanted to pursue?
I always knew I wanted to own my own business. I saw my grandparents grow older and eventually had to go to assisted living. It was really sad seeing all the people who never get visited. I like that my company offers a solution that allows seniors to choose to stay in their own home for as long as possible while still maintaining a high quality of life.
Who or what inspires you?
My grandfather. He took a risk when he was young and started his own business which turned out very well for him. Now that he is 90, he has 24/7 caregivers that make a huge difference in his life. It makes me happy to know that my company is also making a difference in people's lives.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about helping people. Caring for aging parents or loved ones can be challenging for families. After one meeting with families and seeing the relief and peace of mind our caregivers are able to provide, it makes my heart happy.
What is one of your proudest accomplishments?
My proudest accomplishment was when I helped a family where all the adult children lived out-of-state and their mom needed help here. I coordinated everything from the phone and walked them through the process and matched their mom with the perfect caregiver. It was very rewarding.
What is your favorite part about what you do?
My favorite part is meeting the seniors and hearing their life story.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
