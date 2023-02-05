CARROLLTON – Hebron head boys basketball coach Eric Reil has praised his Hawks for how well they have found ways to win games despite not having senior and North Texas signee Alex Cotton available for the first three months of the season because of a wrist injury.
Although Cotton made his season debut Friday night, the Hawks had already done plenty of winning in his absence, having gone 20-9 without him. But just the sight of seeing the senior forward on the court is an added bonus for a Hebron team that is making a playoff push.
Cotton is continuing to work hard to get in game shape, but it’s hard to ignore the impact when he is in the game. It was definitely noticeable on Saturday. Cotton had 11 points to lead Hebron to a 56-43 victory over Coppell.
Hebron (22-9 overall, 8-3 District 6-6A) also hopes to draw experience from senior Nate Mercer, who has been in and out of the lineup due to injury, and junior Graham Moore.
“Anytime you get a DI kid back on your team, it’s an added bonus,” Reil said. “It’s a lift for everyone in the locker room. That’s a huge thing that those guys in the locker room have done without Alex, Nate and Graham Moore. Those guys have locked in and busted their tails all year. They’ve done an amazing job of not only helping us keep above water, but excelling. Those guys deserve a ton of credit.”
Coppell (22-10, 5-6) came into the game with much more on the line. The Cowboys were tied with Lewisville (20-10, 6-5) for fourth place in the district standings. Junior Arhan Lapsiwala took it to heart. Lapsiwala put his team on his back in the first quarter, scoring nine of his 21 points over that span of play – the last two coming on free throws for an 11-10 Coppell lead.
“We were trying to play solid and just get at him,” Reil said. “We missed some X-outs and that allowed him to get open. It was more of our mistakes, but he’s a good shooter.”
But Lapsiwala watched a good portion of the second quarter from the bench as Coppell scored just seven points over that span of play. Hebron took advantage. The Hawks proceeded to take control of the boards, generating several second-chance opportunities.
Junior Isaiah Williams provided a huge lift off the bench for Hebron. Williams scored six of his eight points during the second quarter, the last two coming on a jump shot. Senior Ben Connors buried a jumper a short time later to give the Hawks a 26-18 halftime lead.
“Isaiah Williams gave us a huge lift off the bench with all of those second-chance opportunities,” Reil said. “We definitely hurt them on the boards.”
Hebron came out firing in the third quarter, taking a 42-25 lead on Cotton’s second 3-pointer of the quarter. But a bizarre sequence with 30 seconds left provided Coppell with a slight glimmer of hope. A technical foul was issued to Hebron after Reil came out to the court to touch the ball during live play. Reil thought a foul had been called on Coppell near the sideline and he thought that play had been stopped, but it had not.
Lapsiwala made both technical free throws and junior Alex Tung converted a layup with six seconds left to reduce Coppell’s deficit to 42-33.
Hebron regrouped in the timeout between the third and fourth quarters. Connors made a pair of corner 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the final quarter of action to give the Hawks a 50-33 lead.
Saturday’s loss halted Coppell’s recent surge to a playoff berth. The Cowboys’ loss coupled with a 48-42 victory by the Farmers over Plano West vaulted Lewisville into sole possession of fourth place in District 6-6A while Coppell sits in fifth place.
Three games remain on the district schedule docket. Coppell visits Plano on Tuesday. Lewisville hosts Flower Mound that same night. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.
