Alex Cotton Hebron

Hebron senior Alex Cotton reacts after making a layup during the second half of Saturday’s home game against Coppell. Cotton finished with 11 points in the Hawks’ 56-43 victory.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

CARROLLTON – Hebron head boys basketball coach Eric Reil has praised his Hawks for how well they have found ways to win games despite not having senior and North Texas signee Alex Cotton available for the first three months of the season because of a wrist injury.

Although Cotton made his season debut Friday night, the Hawks had already done plenty of winning in his absence, having gone 20-9 without him. But just the sight of seeing the senior forward on the court is an added bonus for a Hebron team that is making a playoff push.

