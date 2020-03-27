As of 10 a.m. March 27, DCHHS is reporting 64 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 367. Seven deaths have been reported to date.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are increasing, with 36 percent of all hospitalized patients requiring admission to intensive care units. Of cases requiring hospitalization to date, about two-thirds (65 percent) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.
“I’m so proud of the way North Texas is stepping up to this challenge. We will get through this together. #StayHomeStaySafe,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
The case count at the following link will only include county residents:
https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php
Most employees who work within the City of Dallas have a right to paid sick leave. Employees of private businesses and nonprofits with six or more employees in Dallas can use their paid sick leave when they are sick or to care for sick family members.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
