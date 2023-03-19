On the first and last Saturday of every month, you can find the individuals behind the Alexandra & Friends podcast at Old House BBQ in Carrollton conversing with guests from all walks of life.

The Alexandra & Friends podcast focuses on life, health, wealth, and love and interviews people from across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Recordings were originally recorded from Salem Communications, but moved to a live podcast at Old House BBQ in Carrollton.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments