On the first and last Saturday of every month, you can find the individuals behind the Alexandra & Friends podcast at Old House BBQ in Carrollton conversing with guests from all walks of life.
The Alexandra & Friends podcast focuses on life, health, wealth, and love and interviews people from across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Recordings were originally recorded from Salem Communications, but moved to a live podcast at Old House BBQ in Carrollton.
“I started this podcast 2 years ago on 660 AM The Answer Radio Salem Communications,” podcast host Alexandra Fincher said. “I decided after two years I wanted to go live and record in front of an audience. I discussed it with my producer Michael Clark and I went to see my sponsor Jose Guillen and he said we will have the stage and start taping here.”
Co-hosts for the show include Marshell Johnson, Daisy Palomo, Michael Clark, and Luis Palomo.
“I want this show to grow and motivate everyone that hears it,” Fincher said. “I want everyone to know that you can do anything, be anything and start anything you want.”
Fincher said she hopes to start doing live podcasts at different locations to help engage listeners from all walks of life. One of her favorite parts of the show has been the guests.
“I cannot tell you what an amazing time we have had meeting them,” she said.
Some former guests include former Mayor Ron Branson who spoke on his heart that was donated to him when he suffered his heart attack.
“It was so heartwarming to know the process, and the parents of the young man that suffered an accident and the parents donated his heart and Mr. Branson received it,” Fincher said.
Other former guests include Hoang Vu, owner of Vu’s Custom Clothier in Plano who spoke on his story coming from Vietnam to the U.S. “We cry, laugh, and enjoy their successes,” Fincher recalled during the day of the podcast.
Billy Tatus with Structured Foundation was also a guest where he spoke all about the work and tenacity of each person that works on homes. Roberto Perez, owner of Miller Title, came on the show to speak on growing up in the U.S. and how we want to culinary school.
Alexandra & Friends records new shows on the first and last Saturday of the month at Old House BBQ in Carrollton at 11 a.m. For more information, visit www.alexandraandfriends.com.
