An Allen man was shot and killed Saturday evening during an altercation with Carrollton Police. The man has been identified as 33-year-old Christopher Massey.
According to a press release from the Carrollton Police Department, officers responded to the RaceTrac at 1716 W. Frankford Road at 5:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that a man armed with a gun was passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot.
When officers arrived on the scene, they observed Massey in the driver’s seat of a red car with the doors closed and windows rolled up, police said.
Officers attempted to make contact with him using a squad car public address system, but he did not respond. Paramedics were called to the scene and staged nearby.
Police said several audible attempts to wake Massey were unsuccessful, prompting a group of officers protected by a ballistic shield to approach the vehicle in an effort to assess his condition. When officers reached the car, they saw a handgun in Massey’s lap.
Police said as officers attempted to open the car door to secure the weapon, Massey woke up. Officers then instructed him to put his hands up and exit the car. Massey initially complied, but he suddenly reached down, picked up and raised his gun, according to police.
One officer then fired his duty weapon, striking Massey. Police said Massey was given medical attention immediately by officers on the scene and paramedics with Carrollton Fire Rescue.
Massey was transported to Medical City Plano where he was later pronounced dead.
Carrollton Police said the department had no prior interaction with Massey. Massey’s gun was later determined to be a fake firearm.
Police said the officer who fired his weapon has four and a half years experience with the Carrollton Police Department (CPD) and came to CPD with prior law enforcement experience.
The officer is currently on routine paid administrative leave. Police said an internal investigation is underway.
The FBI Evidence Response Team and The Frisco Police Department Crime Scene Unit responded to assist in processing the scene, at the request of the Carrollton Police Department.
The incident was recorded on body camera video, which will be forwarded to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office for review.
