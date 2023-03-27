From student to educator in Lewisville ISD, Amy Boughton has been through it all, knowing that she wanted to become a teacher in the seventh grade. Her proudest moment is becoming principal at Hebron High School where she has served since June 2019. In her free time, Boughton enjoys traveling, skiing, and being in the mountains.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota. In the fourth grade, I moved with my parents to Highland Village, and became a student in Lewisville ISD. By the seventh grade, I knew that I wanted to become an educator. I have never wavered from that goal, and in 1999 I began my teaching career at Newman Smith High School in Carrollton. I will be entering my 24th year in education and just finished my 15th year as a campus administrator in LISD. I have loved serving LISD as an assistant principal of Marcus High School, principal of Griffin Middle School, and now in my current role as principal of Hebron High School. I have appreciated and benefitted from working with the communities from three of the five feeder patterns in LISD. I was also named the Secondary Principal of the Year at the 2022 LISD Awards Banquet. Currently, I am in the dissertation phase of an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling, listening to live music, hiking, snow skiing, and watching my Hebron students excel in academics, fine arts performances and athletic competitions.
How did you get in your line of work?
I loved my teachers and coaches growing up, and by the seventh grade I knew that I wanted to become a teacher.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Obtaining my position as the principal of Hebron High School. I have always wanted to be a high school principal and I used to drive past Hebron and dream that one day I would get the chance to lead the campus.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
My senior year at Marcus High School (1992-93), my volleyball, basketball, and soccer teams all made it to the regional tournament. It was an incredible experience to end my high school athletic career getting that far in the playoffs on all three of those teams.
What is your favorite area restaurant?
Blue Ocean.
What is your favorite movie?
“Into the Wild.”
What are your hobbies?
Traveling, interior design, hiking, snow skiing, paddleboarding, and being in the mountains.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
My insulin. I am a type 1 diabetic, so I couldn't live without my medication.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I don't think anyone would look at me and think that I am a black diamond skier and snowboarder.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
