Prior to this season, the last time that the Lewisville football team went four rounds deep in the playoffs came in 1996 when head coach Michael Odle quarterbacked the Farmers to their second state championship.

This season was one for the record books for Lewisville. Not only did the Farmers finish as a regional finalist in the Class 6A Division I playoffs, they also captured their first outright district title since 2001.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments