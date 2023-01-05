Prior to this season, the last time that the Lewisville football team went four rounds deep in the playoffs came in 1996 when head coach Michael Odle quarterbacked the Farmers to their second state championship.
This season was one for the record books for Lewisville. Not only did the Farmers finish as a regional finalist in the Class 6A Division I playoffs, they also captured their first outright district title since 2001.
Lewisville’s historic run didn’t go unnoticed. The Farmers were rewarded with five superlative award winners on the 6-6A all-district team, and Lewisville was named the staff of the year.
Helping to spearhead Lewisville’s run to the regional finals was junior Jaydan Hardy, who was named the co-MVP of 6-6A along with Coppell senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw.
Hardy was the ultimate Swiss-army knife for Lewisville. He returned punts, played safety and accounted for five offensive touchdowns (two rushing, three receiving). Hardy had a key special teams play in the Farmers’ 10-0 area-round playoff win over Arlington Martin with a 54-yard punt return. He finished the season with seven pass break-ups, one interception, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 42 tackles (three for loss), and also had 10 receptions for 190 yards and 11 rushes for 44 yards.
Fishpaw, meanwhile, was the field general for Coppell’s high-flying offense. The Cowboys senior helped to lead Coppell to a 9-2 record and a playoff appearance in Antonio Wiley’s first season as head coach. Fishpaw threw for 2,736 yards with 30 touchdowns against just two interceptions and also rushed for 359 yards with five rushing touchdowns.
Coppell and Lewisville both had the 6-6A defensive player of the year award winners with Cowboys senior Ikenna Odimegwu and Farmers senior defensive lineman Mason Johnson sharing the honor.
Odimegwu flourished at defensive end after moving from outside linebacker. Johnson, meanwhile, was a wrecking ball for a Lewisville defense that gave up just 13.3 points per game to their opponents. Johnson had a whopping 24 tackles for loss with 88 total tackles, in addition to a team-high 24 quarterback hurries.
Lewisville used a punishing rushing attack to wear down other teams. The play of junior running back Viron Ellison was a big reason why the Farmers rushed for more than 3,400 yards as a team this season. Ellison, who was named the 6-6A offensive player of the year, rushed for an average of 6.16 yards per tote with 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Helping to spearhead Lewisville’s rushing attack was sophomore Michael Fasusi. He played for a big and athletic Farmer offensive line that opened plenty of holes for Ellison and junior quarterback Ethan Terrell. For his efforts, Fasusi was named the 6-6A offensive newcomer of the year.
Lewisville senior kicker and punter Freddy Joya was named the district’s special teams player of the year. Joya came through in clutch situations, making 49-yard field goal as time expired in a 15-14 win over Plano West and a 31-yarder with 24 seconds remaining in a 17-14 victory against Marcus. He also made the only field goal in Lewisville’s win against Martin.
Hebron sophomore Bo Onu garnered defensive newcomer of the year honors for a season in which he averaged 6.5 tackles per game with two sacks.
Lewisville stuffed the all-district team list. Senior offensive tackle Qua Davis, junior offensive guard Devin Love, senior center Scotty Parker, senior running back Viron Ellison, junior quarterback Ethan Terrell, senior kicker/punter Freddy Joya, senior defensive linemen Mason Johnson and Isaac Black, senior defensive end Rendell Carter, senior inside linebacker Garcia Johnson, sophomore outside linebacker Rhyan Sewell, senior safeties Jaydan Hardy and Cameron Jenkins, senior cornerback Caden Jenkins and junior defensive back Tony Nkuba all earned spots on the first team. Junior offensive guard Xavion Davis, senior running back Xavier Lewis, senior tight end Lucas Sanders, junior wide receiver Lamar Kerby, senior wide receiver Phillip Patterson, senior defensive end Carl Malvo, junior inside linebacker Mark Cooper, and senior safety Brian Perez all landed on the second team.
Coppell received just as much recognition on the all-district list. Fishpaw and Odimegwu were two of 10 Cowboys to crack the first team, where they were joined by senior offensive tackle Chimdia Nwaiwu, senior offensive guard Trevor Timmerman, senior running back Malkam Wallace, senior wide receiver Zack Darkoch, senior punter/kicker Nicolas Radicic, senior outside linebacker Mason Montague, senior safety Matthew Williams and senior cornerback Braxton Myers. Junior wide receiver Baron Tipton, junior nose tackle Varun Ravilla, senior inside linebacker Gabe Warren, junior inside linebacker Amari’a Wiley, sophomore safety Weston Polk and junior corner back Zach Cody were named to the second team.
Marcus was a playoff team for the fourth consecutive season, and that success showed up by the multiple selections that the Marauders had on the all-district team.
Senior offensive tackle Riley Letterman, senior offensive guard Logan Hessing, senior wide receivers Isaac Khattab and Ashton Cozart, junior nose tackles Jace Bardwell and Matthew Bryant, senior defensive end Devin Strange, junior defensive end Will Upshaw and senior safety Chance Sautter earned nods on the 6-6A first team. Senior center Mason Mazoch, junior running back Ben Perlmutter, senior fullback/tight end Aidan Grummer, senior wide receiver Phillip Ponds, junior quarterback Cole Welliver, senior inside linebackers Brandon Benoist and Jake Jund, senior outside linebacker Bryant Livingston, sophomore outside linebacker Brock Golwas, senior safety Jake Ballard, and senior corner backs Kole McKnight and Mason Whitesell were named to the second team.
Hebron underwent plenty of change this past offseason, starting at the top. The Hawks said goodbye to Brian Brazil, the only head football coach that Hebron had known, as he retired and took an administrative position with Prestonwood Christian.
Hebron, though, continued to have success on the football field under the direction of former Clear Brook coach John Towels III. The Hawks went 5-5 overall and came within one win of qualifying for the postseason.
Other coaches in 6-6A took notice of Hebron’s success and rewarded the Hawks with 14 selections on the all-district team. Senior offensive tackles Brad Cavanaugh and Kendric Frank Jr., senior running back Bryson Spriggs, senior wide receiver Micah Greene, senior nose tackle Dayln White, senior inside linebacker Carson Dean and sophomore outside linebacker Bo Onu have been named to the first team. Junior offensive guard Jadon Lilly, senior wide receivers Case Holleran and Trenton Bronaugh, senior quarterback Braxton Baker, senior defensive end Isaac Cuchens, senior corner back Girard Stevenson Jr. and senior punter Cal Phillips earned spots on the second team.
Flower Mound overcome an 0-4 start to finish with three wins in their final six games and two in their final three for a 3-7 record.
The Jaguars’ late-season push was rewarded. Senior tight end Caden Jensen and senior wide-out Walker Mulkey made the all-6-6A first team. Senior offensive tackles Cameron Branecky and Will Marshall, senior offensive guard Matt Araujo, junior running back Addison Wells, junior wide receiver Jason Welch, senior kick Abraham Candelaria, junior defensive end Scott Rumsey, sophomore outside linebacker Elijah Luneke and senior safety Cade Harwell were named to the second team.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.