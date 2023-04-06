FLOWER MOUND – The Plano West tennis team has experienced plenty of success in mixed doubles over the past few years.
The Wolves produced the Class 6A state champion in two of the last three years that the state tournament has been held. Dmitri Goubin and Summer Shannon overcame a slow start to win their finals match in straight sets. Anirudh Reddy and Emma Thoms hope to follow suit.
It was quite the start to the 2023 postseason for Reddy and Thoms, who swept Hebron’s Lance Luong and Ava Terefe, 6-1, 6-3, in the final of the District 6-6A Tournament, held Monday and Tuesday at Marcus. The West standouts didn’t lose a set in their four matches, including a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the quarterfinals.
Despite losing in the first-place match, Luong and Terefe also qualified for the Region I-6A Tournament. The top two finishers in each division earn an automatic berth into the regional, set for next Tuesday-Wednesday at the Courts of McKinney. Additionally, the victors of a playback match decided second place in girls singles and girls doubles.
West produced two district champions.
Valerie Sanchez fought back from a first-set loss to Plano’s Marian Aguirre to rally for a 5-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory. Aguirre was then force to play a playback match for the right to advance to the regional tournament. She did just that, with a 6-1, 6-5 win over Coppell’s Sarayu Thallapareddy.
Hebron got a second regional qualifier in Shivam Udani, who was the runner-up in boys singles. Udani took Coppell’s Shay Patel to three sets in the championship match, but Patel emerged the winner in a hard-fought match.
Coppell had a great two days on the tennis court, qualifying for the regional tournament in two divisions. In addition to Patel’s win at boys singles, the Cowgirls got a second-place finish from sisters Lindsay and Lexie Patton in the girls doubles.
After falling in straight sets in the title match to Flower Mound’s Meera Sengottiyan and Sara Crawford, they defeated Hebron’s Karen Chen and Macie Snyder by identical 6-1 scores in the playback match.
Sengottiyan and Crawford are coming off a historic run. Last season, they became the first girls doubles team from Flower Mound to participate in the state tournament. The Lady Jags’ duo is hoping that Tuesday’s first-place finish is a sign of more good things to come.
Flower Mound will take two doubles teams to the regional tournament. Landon Bair and Vishwangar Kalimuthu finished second at boys doubles. They overcame a first-set loss in the quarterfinals, and then punched their ticket to the second round of the postseason with a straight-set win in the semifinals.
Marcus crowned a champion on its home court. Naseem Rahman and Edward Heckam won by identical 6-4 scores over Bair and Kalimuthu in the first-place match at boys doubles. Rahman and Heckman gave up just two points through their first two matches, and then rallied in three sets to win their semifinal match against West.
