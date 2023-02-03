Zack Darkoch Coppell

Coppell senior wide receiver Zack Darkoch signed with North Texas on Wednesday.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Although an ice storm prevented Dallas-area high schools from holding in-person ceremonies on Wednesday to celebrate National Signing Day, student-athletes still had to send in the completed National Letter of Intent to their chosen college.

Years of early-morning practices, weight room sessions, film study and coaching have prepared high school seniors for one of the happiest moments of their athletic endeavors. Once the spring semester and subsequent graduation ceremony are over for the class of 2023, the athletes will go on to college and compete for their respective two- and four-year schools.

