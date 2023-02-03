Although an ice storm prevented Dallas-area high schools from holding in-person ceremonies on Wednesday to celebrate National Signing Day, student-athletes still had to send in the completed National Letter of Intent to their chosen college.
Years of early-morning practices, weight room sessions, film study and coaching have prepared high school seniors for one of the happiest moments of their athletic endeavors. Once the spring semester and subsequent graduation ceremony are over for the class of 2023, the athletes will go on to college and compete for their respective two- and four-year schools.
Several schools have indicated their respective ceremonies have been rescheduled for this week. Coppell’s signing ceremony will take place at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the school’s arena.
Coppell had nine signees ink on the dotted line, including a pair of sisters.
Senior Jules LaMendola made it official with Indiana. LaMendola, who is the reigning District 6-6A MVP, led the Cowgirls basketball team to a 37-2 record last season and an appearance in the regional quarterfinals. This season, she is averaging 17.3 points and 8.8 rebounds for a Cowgirls team that is 31-2 overall and is bound for the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
Jules’ sister, Skye LaMendola, who garnered 6-6A offensive player of the year as a senior, will play volleyball for Bowdoin College.
Also from Coppell’s girls basketball team, senior guard Macey Mercer will play collegiately for St. Norbert College.
Coppell’s girls soccer team is off to a 9-2-1 start, and for seniors Amanda Pisciotta, Bella McGill and Jennifer Murcia, Wednesday provided them with a rare day off to make it official with their respective colleges. Pisciotta inked with Upper Iowa. McGill is bound for Oklahoma Wesleyan. Murcia will head to the United Kingdom and play for the University of Central Lancashire.
Senior wide receiver Zack Darkoch and senior offensive lineman Chimdi Nwaiwu led Coppell’s football team to a 9-2 record and a bi-district playoff appearance. Darkoch, who enjoyed a break-out season with 1,004 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, inked with North Texas. Nwaiwu has decided to play for Stephen F. Austin.
Senior Andrew Schultz, who helped to lead the Coppell baseball team to the regional semifinals for the second straight season last year, will play collegiately for Grayson College.
Senior Lindsay Rozas will be a cheerleader for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Lewisville’s football team had seven signees that helped to lead the Farmers to their first outright district title since 2001 and their first playoff run of four rounds since 1996.
Safety Cameren Jenkins, who anchored a Lewisville defense that surrendered an average of 13.3 points per game, made it official with UNLV. Senior strong safety Brian Perez will compete for Southeastern Oklahoma State. Senior defensive lineman Rendell Carter, who finished with 76 tackles and four sacks, is bound for Tyler Junior College.
Offensive tackle Quaveon Davis and center Scotty Parker II, who led a stout offensive line for Lewisville, inked with Jackson State and Alcorn State, respectively. Senior lineman Dawson Byrd will compete for Crown College. Senior kicker/punter Freddy Joya, who was recently honored with 6-6A special teams player of the year, signed with New Mexico State.
National Signing Day was a busy day for all football teams in 6-6A.
Marcus had eight players sign on the dotted line.
Cornerback Kole McKnight, who led the Marauders to the first round of the playoffs, will play for Southeastern Oklahoma State. Senior wide-out Isaac Khattab signed with Missouri Western State. Senior outside linebacker/wide receiver Cade Colley and guard/defensive tackle Rhett Thomas will team together at Oklahoma Baptist. Offensive lineman Riley Letterman will take his skills to Southern Arkansas. Free safety/running back Chance Sautter inked with Stephen F. Austin. Defensive end Devin Strange will play for North Texas. Michael Petro will kick for UT-San Antonio.
Hebron’s dynamic duo of quarterback Braxton Baker and wide receiver Micah Greene were two of five Hawks to sign on the dotted line on Wednesday. Baker inked with Augustana University, while Greene is bound for Henderson State. Long snapper/outside linebacker Tyson Whatcott made it official with Southwestern Oklahoma State. Lineman Kendrick Frank signed with Ellsworth Community College.
Guard Dana Gingrey has helped to lead the Lady Hawks basketball team to first place in 6-6A. She is bound for Hardin-Simmons.
R.L. Turner had two football players sign on Wednesday. Adam Armendarez will play in college for Culver-Stockton College. Defensive lineman Joel Portillo is bound for Concordia University.
Little Elm had 12 student-athletes from five different sports sign on the dotted line Wednesday.
Guard Amarachi Kimpson, who is the reigning 5-6A MVP and has the Lady Lobos tied for first place in the district standings coming into Friday, made it official with UNLV. Forward Avery Brown is heading north of the Red River and will play women’s basketball for Oklahoma Panhandle State.
Little Elm’s football team produced a pair of Division I signees. Safety Chase Davis will play for Utah State. Cornerback/wide receiver Franklyn Johnson is bound for Boise State.
Third baseman Cadence Hernandez and outfielder Krysten Moran guided the Lady Lobo softball team to a nine-win improvement last season from 2021. And they won’t be done playing softball after they graduate from high school. Hernandez will play for UT-Dallas. Moran made it official with Butler College.
Four members of Little Elm’s baseball team will play in college. First baseman Irvin Leonard is bound for Angelo State. Shortstop Edward Chavez will compete for Wayland Baptist University. Connor Davison and Paxton Markheim will team at Sterling College.
Lady Lobos soccer players Addisyn Brown and Isis Vineyard made it official with East Central University and Blackburn College, respectively.
Coppell and Little Elm weren’t the only schools that had soccer players sign a NLOI.
Lake Dallas midfielder Presleigh Cox will continue her playing career at Schreiner College and defenseman Lauren Mora is bound for Eastern New Mexico State.
Defensive lineman K’Alyndon Redmond signed with Langston University. Redmond recorded three sacks and six tackles for loss as a senior for a Lake Dallas football team that qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Defensive specialist Madeline Hirneise will play volleyball for LeTourneau University, while outfielder Braden Franks inked with the Howard Payne baseball team.
