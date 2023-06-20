It was a furious race to the finish line for baseball teams in District 6-6A.
Hebron was down to its final out but rallied to defeat Flower Mound twice in the regular season to capture its first district title since 2016. The Hawks then won a playoff series for the first time in four years after they defeated Little Elm in three games in bi-district – eventually finished as a finalist in the area round of the playoffs.
Although Flower Mound fell just short of winning the district title, a few changes made to their batting order along with great pitching and defense fueled the Jaguars’ run to their second state title and first since 2014.
Marcus and Coppell – co-district champions of District 6-6A last year – again made the playoffs, this time as the third and fourth seeds, respectively. The Cowboys rallied from a pair of three-run deficits against Plano East in each of their final two games to steal fourth place from a Lewisville team that improved from 3-11 in conference play in 2022 to 7-7 this year.
Hebron’s run to the district title provided a fitting end to the coaching career of Steve Stone, who was named the 6-6A coach of the year in what was his final season at the helm after he began the program in 1999.
The Hawks also had the district’s most valuable player in senior pitcher Will Patterson. The left-hander went 9-2 with a .692 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 60.2 innings. He yielded six earned runs in all of 2023.
Overall, it was a great year on the baseball field for Lewisville ISD, which won every superlative award in District 6-6A.
State champion Flower Mound had the pitcher of the year in senior right-hander Jacob Gholston and the utility player of the year in junior third baseman/pitcher Josh Glaser. Gholston went 12-2 with 111 strikeouts and a stingy 0.96 ERA. Glaser, who pitched in the state championship game against Pearland, took a 5-1 record and 1.23 ERA going into the state tournament, in addition to a .325 batting average.
Marcus, which went 24-9-1 for a sixth consecutive full season with at least 20 wins, had a pair of superlative winners. Senior outfielder/pitcher Caden Sorrell was bestowed with 6-6A offensive player of the year after he hit .347 with seven home runs and 29 RBI. Senior catcher Van Klein was named the district’s defensive player of the year.
Lewisville junior infielder Jacob Gallegos earned newcomer of the year honors after he hit .280 with 21 hits, 19 runs and six stolen bases.
The Farmers tallied five selections on the all-6-6A team. In addition to Gallegos earned district newcomer of the year, Drew Schmidt earned first-team honors at pitcher, while infielder Dylan Myrow and outfielder Franco Marquez also were named to the first team. Jack Hasten garnered second-team honors at pitcher.
Hebron pitcher Marcos Paz, shortstop MJ Seo and center fielder Aden Howard were recognized on the first team, while pitcher Tyler Dobbs, catcher Robert Sanford, infielder Catcher Ridings, outfielders Lane Haworth, Pierce Matthews and Ian McCracken, and designated hitter Reid Hurtt landed on the second team.
Coppell, which recorded a winning record for the 12th consecutive season, had four players crack the all-6-6A team in Armando Garza’s first season as head coach.
One of the biggest reasons of why the Cowboys made the playoffs was the pitching of Bryan Raitz. Raitz, a first-team honoree, finished 7-0 with a 1.17 ERA, 10 walks and 82 strikeouts against 12 earned runs in 71.2 innings. TJ Pompey, who was the reigning 6-6A MVP, made the first team in his final season donning a Cowboys uniform, as did outfielder Matthew Williams. Andrew Schultz earned a nod on the all-6-6A second team at pitcher.
The standout play of Marcus second baseman Nick Mazzola earned him a spot on the all-6-6A first team. Pitchers Griffin Lewis and Logan Boertje, infielder Major Spence and outfielders Andrew Hunt and Alex Tertzakian all made the second team.
