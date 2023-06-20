Will Patterson Hebron baseball

Hebron senior left-hander Will Patterson, who helped to lead the Hawks to their first district title since 2016, has been named the most valuable player of District 6-6A.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

It was a furious race to the finish line for baseball teams in District 6-6A.

Hebron was down to its final out but rallied to defeat Flower Mound twice in the regular season to capture its first district title since 2016. The Hawks then won a playoff series for the first time in four years after they defeated Little Elm in three games in bi-district – eventually finished as a finalist in the area round of the playoffs.

