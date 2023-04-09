Last week marked the end of the first half of district play for baseball teams in Districts 5-6A, 6-6A, 7-5A and 9-5A – and the playoff picture became clearer, especially for those teams residing in 6-6A.
What appeared was going to be a race to the finish line for just about every team has become a five-team race between Flower Mound, Marcus, Hebron and Coppell with the Jaguars leading the way at 7-1, although the Marauders and Hawks are just one game behind at 6-5, and in the last playoff spot are the 5-3 Cowboys. Lewisville is in fifth place at 4-4.
Over in 5-6A, Little Elm once sat at 2-3 in district but the Lobos have bounced back with three straight victories, jump-started by a rare win over Prosper.
In Class 5A, The Colony already has notched five wins in District 9-5A, which comes one year after the Cougars won just two conference games. And in 7-5A, Lake Dallas seeks a strong run over the past few weeks after starting district play 1-6.
The playoffs start May 1.
Let’s take a closer examination of these teams:
FLOWER MOUND
The Jaguars had a minor hiccup in their second district game – a 6-3 loss to Marcus, a contest that Flower Mound committed four errors – but head coach Danny Wallace has seen absolute dominance over the past three weeks.
Flower Mound’s pitching staff has been near-untouchable in the Jaguars’ current six-game 6-6A winning streak. Jacob Gholston, Zack James, Mason Arnold, Evan Rolison and Josh Glaser have combined to give up just two runs over that span, and Flower Mound has outscored its opponents 57-2 ever since that March 17 loss to cross-town rival Marcus.
Wallace has just as pleased of the efforts at the plate by his Jaguars. It’s been a balanced effort. In Thursday’s 11-0 win over Lewisville, seven different Flower Mound players had at least one hit – two each by Zane Becker, Sam Ericksen, Cole Ridenour and Sam Distel.
MARCUS
The Marauders certainly have the look of a team that can make a run to the regional semifinals for the third consecutive season.
After dropping its first district contest of the season, 5-1, to Flower Mound, Marcus has rallied with wins in six of their last seven 6-6A games.
The Marauders suffered just their second district loss on Tuesday in a 5-2 setback to Hebron, but Marcus felt confident turning to the left arm of Texas A&M commit Caden Sorrell in Thursday’s rubber match. Sorrell was dominant, striking out 11 in six shutout innings, pacing the Marauders to a 6-0 victory. Zach Kirkpatrick tossed a perfect 1-2-3 seventh to close out the win.
Major Spence had a clutch three-run double in the sixth inning to break open a close game, and second baseman Nick Mazzola has been clutch for Marcus all season, as have Van Klein as well as Hank Harp.
HEBRON
Although Thursday’s loss snapped a six-game losing streak for the Hawks, the six district wins for Hebron matches all of last season’s total. The Hawks went 6-8 in 6-6A last season and snuck into the playoffs, but Hebron would like to go further than the first round after losing game three to Prosper.
And just like Marcus, Hebron has a dominant left arm of its own. Senior Will Patterson is 6-0 on the season with a .903 ERA, 35 strikeouts and has surrendered a total of four runs. He was sharp in Hebron’s 5-2 win over Marcus, giving up two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.
Patterson received timely support from the Hawks’ offense. Reid Hurtt jump-started a three-run fifth with an RBI single. Three batters later, Cade Binion had a two-run single to give Hebron a three-run cushion. Hurtt and Robert Sanford each finished with two hits.
COPPELL
Just a couple of weeks ago, Coppell was staring at a 1-4 start in District 6-6A.
But one big rally was all it took for the Cowboys to right the ship.
Coppell overcame a five-run second-inning deficit to rally for a 6-5 victory over Plano on March 28. Last season, Coppell alum Will Boylan was dominant in a relief role. Junior Jake Garcia has taken on that role. Garcia tossed four scoreless innings. Another junior, Brodie Scott, had the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the sixth.
Ever since then, Coppell has looked like the team that went all the way to the regional semifinals last season for the second year in a row.
Behind a second straight complete shutout from senior pitcher Bryan Raitz, as well as a three-run top of the first, the Cowboys cruised to a 7-0 win over Plano West on Thursday for their fifth win in a row. Raitz has struck out 19 over his last two outings.
LEWISVILLE
Coming into this season, the Farmers hadn’t won three consecutive district games since 2017. But after posting two-game sweeps of Plano East and Plano West to start the conference slate, Lewisville was all alone in first place at 4-0.
Lewisville’s senior class – many of whom had started since they were sophomores – led the way for the Farmers’ fast start. The trio of Matt Whitcomb, Jack Hasten and Noah Thorn combined for five strikeouts and allowed just five hits and two runs in a 7-2 win over West on March 24. Drew Schmidt pitched a complete game earlier that week in a 5-1 win over West. Hasten had three hits.
Although Lewisville squeezed in a 9-6 win over L.D. Bell, the Farmers are looking to bounce back in district following back-to-back series losses to Hebron and Flower Mound.
LITTLE ELM
After coming up one inning short of making the playoffs last year, the Lobos have set themselves up quite nicely for a strong finish to the season.
Little Elm was 2-3 to begin 5-6A play – all three losses by a combined four runs – but the Lobos have rediscovered the winning formula.
Led by a 10-strikeout performance by junior Caden Richardson and aided by six Eagle errors, Little Elm earned a rare 5-3 victory against Prosper on March 31. The Lobos had just four hits, but an RBI single by sophomore Tristan Fielder capped off a four-run bottom of the fourth for a 4-1 Little Elm lead.
Little Elm didn’t regress. The Lobos posted a two-game sweep of Prosper Rock Hill last week, winning by scores of 8-6 and 4-0. Little Elm rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the first game of that series. Junior Dylan Terry hit a grand slam.
THE COLONY
The Cougars have been one of the most pleasant surprises in all of the area.
After posting just two district wins all of last season, The Colony is 5-3 through eight game this year. And that includes a pair of no-hitters, in the same week. Junior Wesley Peck struck out 14 over seven innings in The Colony’s 8-0 win over Creekview on March 14. Three days later, the second no-hitter of the week was thrown by freshman Trey Rangel, who had nine strikeouts in a 10-0 victory against the Mustangs.
Rangel has been sensational. He held a talented Frisco lineup to three hits over six innings in a 3-1 victory for The Colony on March 31.
Although the Cougars lost two games to district leader Lone Star last week, The Colony is still 5-3 in district play.
The Colony also recently welcomed the return of senior Madaven Tillery, who missed significant time recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered while playing for the Cougars football team last September.
