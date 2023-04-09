Bryan Raitz Coppell

Coppell senior Bryan Raitz threw his second consecutive complete-game shutout Thursday in a 7-0 victory over Plano West.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Last week marked the end of the first half of district play for baseball teams in Districts 5-6A, 6-6A, 7-5A and 9-5A – and the playoff picture became clearer, especially for those teams residing in 6-6A.

What appeared was going to be a race to the finish line for just about every team has become a five-team race between Flower Mound, Marcus, Hebron and Coppell with the Jaguars leading the way at 7-1, although the Marauders and Hawks are just one game behind at 6-5, and in the last playoff spot are the 5-3 Cowboys. Lewisville is in fifth place at 4-4.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments