ArmeniaFest is an annual Armenian cultural and food festival in Carrollton organized by the Armenian community of the St. Sarkis Church. The festival has been going on for 26 years every October.
This year, the festival will take place October 21-23 at the newly built St. Sarkis Church located on 4421 Charles Street in Carrollton. There will be a gift shop, dance performances by Groung Dance Ensemble, a silent auction, games, a baking demonstration, and more.
“It’s a big deal because it’s our 27th ArmeniaFest that is going to be in our new church,” ArmeniaFest Chairwoman Maral Aznavour said. “We have been having the 26 previous ones at our original, previous church, then we moved to this new location. So, it’s a first, in a way.”
The St. Sarkis Church was consecrated on April 23, 2022 and has been in the works for the past six years, and took a while to finish because of the pandemic, Aznavour said.
The church is an open campus, which means there are spaces for children, a kitchen, various amenities and more. Aznavour is also the principal of a CFBISD school, so being able to have an open campus like this nearby is a big deal for her.
Because of ArmeniaFest, the Armenian community in Carrollton and the surrounding communities have an opportunity to showcase their culture.
“This is our way of getting together and giving a case of Armenian hospitality, food, children's activities and cultural activities to everybody who would like to come and see us,” Aznavour said.
In preparation for the event, Aznavour and several other ArmeniaFest organizers have been working on making Armenian borek for the event, which is a cheese pastry.
“Everything is handmade,” she said. “Nothing is store bought and it is part of our cuisine and our culture and we’d love to offer it to people who would like to come and see another culture.”
Aznavour’s children have been dancing in the Groung Dance Ensemble for their entire lives. The ensemble is made up of children starting at age eight all the way to age 30 and will be performing at various times during ArmeniaFest.
As someone who has been a part of the festival for so long, Aznavour said her favorite part is being able to share her culture with everyone who attends.
“It's a community effort, a community event,” she said. “We're extremely proud of our culture and our heritage and would like to showcase that to everybody.”
Another first this year are wristbands for the event. Event organizers want to keep track of how many attendees come to the festival since they have not been able to keep track in years prior, but Aznavour said she guesses thousands of people come every year.
“We’re hoping that this will be the year when we will showcase to everybody how our culture in this country allows us to express our individuality and embrace diversity and allows us to share our culture with everybody,” she said.
ArmeniaFest takes place all weekend on Friday, Oct. 21 from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23 from 12 to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public at the St. Sarkis Armenian Church on 4421 Charles Street in Carrollton. More information and a full event schedule can be found at www.armeniafest.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.