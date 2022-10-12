ArmeniaFest is an annual Armenian cultural and food festival in Carrollton organized by the Armenian community of the St. Sarkis Church. The festival has been going on for 26 years every October. 

This year, the festival will take place October 21-23 at the newly built St. Sarkis Church located on 4421 Charles Street in Carrollton. There will be a gift shop, dance performances by Groung Dance Ensemble, a silent auction, games, a baking demonstration, and more. 

ArmeniaFest 2.jpg

Armenian dances performed by the Groung Dance Ensemble at ArmeniaFest 2021.
ArmeniaFest 1.jpg

The Armenian community’s new St. Sarkis Church in Carrollton where ArmeniaFest will take place this year for the first time.
ArmeniaFest 4.jpg

A plate of Armenian borek from ArmeniaFest 2021.
ArmeniaFest 3.jpg

Armenian dances performed by the Groung Dance Ensemble at ArmeniaFest 2021.

