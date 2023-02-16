Armenian community.jpg

The St. Sarkis Armenian Orthodox Church in Carrollton. 

 Courtesy of Joan Stuckmann

The Armenian community in Carrollton has grown substantially over the past decade, thanks to the people who have volunteered their time to make the St. Sarkis Armenian Orthodox Church what it is today.

The church recently won U.S. Building of the Year 2022, which members hope will help bring awareness to the history of the 1915 Armenian Genocide and the current Azerbaijani blockade where 120,000 Armenian people have lived in Nagoro Karabakh with no access to food, medicine, or supplies for over two months.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

