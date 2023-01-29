Carrollton and Lewisville have a wide range of activities to do this week including immersing yourself in the arts or learning life-saving skills. Take a look at the top five things to do in the Leader communities during the week of Jan. 29.
First Fridays
First Fridays on Main St. in Old Town Lewisville in a must-visit event. Held every first Friday of the month, this event gives visitors a chance to shop, drink, and eat late into the evening. Attendees will have the opportunity to mingle alongside Old Town Lewisville Entertainment Districts independent retailers, cafes, restaurants, and distilleries. This month’s event is held on Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m.
‘Living the Dream: It Takes a Team’
On Monday, Jan. 16, the Committee to Commemorate MLK Day celebrated the 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with their civic event and contest winner announcement held at Lewisville High School. Thanks to the generous support of sponsors, the organization awarded cash prizes to students from 4th through 12th grade in three categories: essay, art, and photography. The contest theme for this year was “Living the Dream: It Takes a Team." Winners of photography and art works from the contest will be on view in The Grand’s Education Wing Gallery Saturday, Jan. 21 through Saturday, Feb. 18. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during public events at The Grand.
CPR/AED/Basic First Aid Class
Join Carrollton Fire Rescue from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Carrollton Fire Administration building for a free CPR, AED, and basic first aid class. This free monthly course covers CPR, AED use, and basic first aid skills. This course is not for those needing a nationally accredited course completion card, such as that of the American Heart Association or American Red Cross. Participants will, however, receive a course completion card from Carrollton Fire Rescue. Registration is required. For more information, including registering for this class, visit cityofcarrollton.com/fire and select CPR/AED/First Aid Training under Community Education or call 972-466-9811.
Movie Matinees
Bring the family to Josey Ranch Lake Library on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. to enjoy a matinee movie with Carrollton Public Library staff. This event, open to ages five and older, is the perfect outing for adults and kids alike. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to curl up with while enjoying the DreamWorks animated comedy “The Bad Guys.” The movie will begin promptly at 2 p.m. For more information about the library’s various family programs and events, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.
‘A History of Lewisville Schools’ exhibit
Visit the Lewisville Visitor Information Center this week to see the “A History of Lewisville Schools” exhibit. The exhibit chronicles the roots and growth of the district using archival photos, deeds, drawings, maps, and yearbook and newspaper articles. There are also static displays of schools-related items from former LISD facilities and students. A unique feature of this exhibit allows visitors to write out messages on the chalkboard walls as a way to show their pride in Lewisville ISD. The exhibit will be open to the public Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.