Whether you’re looking to spend time with family, listen to live music, or venture to the Lewisville Grand Theater to view art, there’s plenty of event options in Carrollton and Lewisville this week. Take a look at five things to do in The Leader communities during the week of July 16.
Movie matinees at the library
Bring the family out to Josey Ranch Lake Library from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, July 17, to enjoy a matinee movie with Carrollton Public Library staff. This event, open to ages 5 and older, is the perfect outing for adults and kids alike. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to curl up with while enjoying the movie to view “A Bugs Life.” For more information about the library’s various family programs and events, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.
Family board game night
Join the Carrollton Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at Hebron & Josey Library for a family board game night. Enjoy some quality bonding time with a bit of friendly competition while playing family-appropriate board games. To learn more about the library’s various family programs and events, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.
Sounds of Lewisville
RC & The Gritz was founded by band leader RC Williams in 2004 and made up of a diverse group of musicians across Texas whose repertoire includes R&B, Hip-Hop and Soul Music. RC & The Gritz will be performing “Purple Day,” a Prince Tribute curated by the band on July 18 in Wayne Ferguson Plaza. Food vendors this week include Chicago Taste & More, JBW Vending, TM Ice Cream and Hip Pop. Music will begin at 7 p.m. with YASMEEN, with RC & The Gritz performing at 8 p.m.
Fresh Ideas 2023, presented by VAL
The Visual Art League of Lewisville presents Fresh Ideas 2023, a juried art exhibit highlighting works by talented artists from across DFW and other areas of Texas. Presented in the Lewisville Grand Theater Art Gallery, this prestigious show is presented annually and features exciting and innovative art of all types. The exhibition will run from Saturday, July 15, through Saturday, August, 19. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and during public events at the theater.
“Life is a Theater: From Shame to Grace” art exhibition
The Society of Depressed Artists is a fine arts group focusing on mental and emotional health. The group supports both artists and community with education and resources, and by expressing mental health concepts to encourage a more developed cultural discussion around the sometimes sensitive topic. This exhibition is inspired by the theme “From Shame to Grace.” The exhibition will run in the Education Wing Gallery from Saturday, July 1 through Sunday, August 6. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and during public events at the theater.
Arianna Morrison
