5_Things_CA_LL_FM.jpg

Carrollton and Lewisville have a variety of events scheduled for the week of Dec. 11 focused on the holidays, art and music. Take a look at the top five events in The Leader communities that are likely to have something for everyone.

Christmas at the Perry

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments