Carrollton and Lewisville have a variety of events scheduled for the week of Dec. 11 focused on the holidays, art and music. Take a look at the top five events in The Leader communities that are likely to have something for everyone.
Christmas at the Perry
Step into a Victorian winter wonderland with the City of Carrollton’s Christmas at the Perry, Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum. The museum’s halls have been decked with shimmering Christmas lights and traditional Victorian décor to provide the perfect yuletide photo opportunity for visitors and their families. Attendees are also invited to stroll through the beautiful Pearl Perry Gravely Park, adorned with festive evergreens, vibrant poinsettias, and twinkling lights. The homestead will be open after hours for guests to enjoy self-guided tours inside the home. Pre-registration is required to tour the inside of the house. However, no registration is required for viewing the areas outside of the home. To learn more about Christmas at the Perry and to register for a self-guided house tour, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/events and select Christmas at the Perry.
Carrollton Wind Symphony Holiday Concert
The Carrollton Wind Symphony will present a free holiday concert at Ranchview High School in Irving on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. The performance is sure to delight both young and old alike with a wide array of classic holiday tunes and Christmas favorites. The Wind Symphony is a volunteer-based community concert orchestra. To learn more about the Carrollton Wind Symphony, visit www.facebook.com/carrolltonwindsymphony.
Holidays at LLELA
Take a trip back to an 1870s Christmas and celebrate the old-fashioned way on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LLELA. Enjoy a tour of the historic Minor-Porter Log Cabin, make a corn husk doll or an ornament to take home to your own Christmas tree, create a hand-dipped candle, listen to carols and sip hot cider by the campfire. Visitors are welcome to arrive at any time during the open hours and join in at their own pace. Registration is not required. Free with entry to LLELA: $5 per vehicle, payable by debit or credit card only. Season passes are available.
The Gift of Art: An Art Sale Exhibition
The Lewisville Grand Theater presents its annual art sale and exhibition, ‘The Gift of Art.’ This year’s exhibition and art sale features works by more than 20 area artists. The exhibition has been on view since Dec. 3 and will be open until Dec. 22 Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details about upcoming events, or rental information for the facility, please visit www.lewisvillegrand.com or call 972.219.8446.
‘Fading Away’ Art Exhibition
Fading Away: Endangered Species in Focus by TheOwnly is a group exhibition featuring paintings, sculpture and mixed media works all focused around the purpose to try to raise awareness about the world's threatened and endangered species and highlight how we engage in the world and science as artists. A percentage of the proceeds from sales from this exhibition will support wildlife conservation charity, World Wildlife Fund. The exhibit is on display until Dec. 22 at the Lewisville Grand Theater.
