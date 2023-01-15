Carrollton and Lewisville have a lot to offer their communities this week with a variety of art exhibits, educational classes, and more. Take a look at five events going on in the Leader communities during the week of Jan. 15.
New Year Celebration
The Carrollton Public Library and the Sun Ray Chinese School invite all ages to ring in the Lunar New Year at Hebron & Josey Library from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. The event will feature a variety of activities celebrating Chinese culture as attendees welcome in 2023, the Year of the Rabbit. To learn more about New Year Celebration, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.
‘A History of Lewisville Schools’ exhibit
The growth of Lewisville schools, from a collection of rural schools across the plains in the 1840s to Lewisville ISD with 50,000 students, is the subject of a new exhibit set to open Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Lewisville Visitor Information Center. This exhibit chronicles the roots and growth of the district using archival photos, deeds, drawings, maps, and yearbook and newspaper articles. There also are static displays of school-related items from former LISD facilities and students. A unique feature of this exhibit is that visitors will be allowed to write out messages on the chalkboard walls as a way to show their pride in Lewisville ISD. The exhibit, a program of the Lewisville Heritage Project, will be open to the public Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Essentials to starting a small business
Join the Carrollton Public Library and SCORE Dallas from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Josey Ranch Lake Library for a free Essentials to Starting a Small Business class. This free, one-hour session is designed to teach budding entrepreneurs what they need to know when starting or running a small business. Learn about the valuable role personal skills, as well as product and service development play in running a successful company. The workshop will also cover common legal issues, financing tips, and first steps. Registration is required. To register, visit dallas.score.org and select the Jan. 17 class under Take A Workshop.
Texas Tunes: Alejandro Escovedo
Alejandro Escovedo takes the Huffines Performance Hall stage at the Lewisville Grand Theater on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. Escovedo will perform a 17-song suite comprising “The Crossing,” which encompasses his path of his lifelong search for the heart of rock and roll. Tickets can be purchased on Lewisville Grand Theater’s website.
‘Abstraction’ presented by VAL
There’s still time to see the Visual Art League of Lewisville’s interpretation of “Abstraction” at the Lewisville Grand Theater. This juried art show encourages artists to explore geometric abstraction, cubism, action painting, color, field painting, and more. The exhibit will be on view until Feb. 4 from Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or during public events at the theater.
