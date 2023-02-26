There’s likely to be something for everyone this week in Carrollton and Lewisville. Stroll through the Lewisville Grand Theater to view the various art galleries on display or visit Downtown Carrollton for the city’s annual TEXFest. Take a look at five things to do in the Leader communities during the week of Feb. 26.
First Fridays
On Friday, March 3 from 6 to 9 p.m., visit Main St. in Old Town Lewisville to shop, drink, and eat late into the evening. Mingle alongside Old Town Lewisvilles Entertainment District’s independent retailers, cafes, restaurants, and distilleries. Most of the businesses on the strip go all out for First Fridays with specials and events. On this special night, doors are thrown open free of charge and stay open late, providing the perfect opportunity to visit downtown, mingle amid the night culture, and be inspired.
TEXFest
Celebrate all things Texas with the City of Carrollton at the eighth annual TEXFest event from 3 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 in Historic Downtown Carrollton. TEXFest is a free, family-friendly event that pays homage to Texas Independence Day with an array of craft beer, great food, fun activities, and local music acts throughout the day. This year’s headlining entertainment is Prophets and Outlaws. Attendees are invited to take a ride on a mechanical bull, capture the moment by taking a photo with a Texas Longhorn, or kick back and relax with an afternoon of two-step dancing and lawn games. For more information, including parking options, participating breweries, and food vendor options, visit cityofcarrollton.com/TEXFest.
Movie Matinees at the library
Bring the family out to Josey Ranch Lake Library from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, to enjoy a matinee movie with Carrollton Public Library staff. This event, open to ages five and older, is the perfect outing for adults and kids alike. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to curl up with while enjoying the movie. Follow the zany adventures of the Mitchell family as an ordinary road trip turns into a quest to save humanity in the 2021 animated film “The Mitchells vs. The Machines.” For more information about the library’s various family programs and events, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.
LISD High School Art Show
The annual LISD Art Show features art from every school in the district. The season will begin by showcasing the talents of LISD high school art students, on view Feb. 24 through March 18 at the Lewisville Grand Theater. Art for the show is selected by a juror and prizes are awarded through a partnership with the Visual Art League. The art gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as during public events at The Grand.
‘A Slice of Life’ art exhibition
In this exhibition presented by the Visual Art League of Lewisville, members share a glimpse into a day or moment in a person’s life, a memory from another’s life or a memory from their own. Take a stroll through the Education Wing Gallery of the Lewisville Grand Theater to find images that evoke the feeling of connection and understanding in a given life. This exhibition will be on view from Feb. 25 through April 1. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during public events at The Grand.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.