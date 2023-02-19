Art exhibitions, Run for Rover 5K, and family activities are planned in Carrollton and Lewisville this week. Take a look at five events going on in the Leader communities during the week of Feb. 19.
Family board game night
Join the Carrollton Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Hebron & Josey Library for a family board game night. Enjoy some quality family bonding time with a bit of friendly competition while playing family-appropriate board games. To learn more about the library’s various family programs and events, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.
Opening Reception: LISD High School Art Show
The annual LISD Art Show features art from every school in the district. The season will begin by showcasing the talents of LISD high school art students, on view starting Friday, Feb. 24 until March 18. Art for the show is selected by a juror and prizes are awarded through a partnership with the Visual Art League. There will be an opening reception for the exhibition on Friday, Feb. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lewisville Grand Theater. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and during public events at The Grand.
Run for Rover 5K
All runners and walkers, mark your calendars. The City of Carrollton will host the furriest 5K benefiting four-legged friends with the annual Run for Rover 5K on Saturday, Feb. 25. The race starts at 9 a.m. at McInnish Dog Park. Same-day registration is available beginning at 8 a.m. that Saturday. Pre registration is open through Tuesday, Feb. 21. Sign up for a dog-friendly race supporting the Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center.
"A Slice of Life" art exhibition
In this exhibition presented by the Visual Art League of Lewisville, members share a glimpse into a day or moment in a person’s life, a memory from another’s life or a memory from their own. Take a stroll through the Education Wing Gallery to find images that evoke the feeling of connection and understanding in a given life. This exhibition will be on view starting Saturday, Feb. 25 through April 1. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and during public events at The Grand.
16th Annual CPOA Daddy Daughter Dance
Dads and daughters are invited to dance the night away at the 16th annual Carrollton Police Officers Association (CPOA) Daddy Daughter Dance from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb.25, at Bent Tree Bible Fellowship Church. This dance is an opportunity for dads to spend some one-on-one time with their daughters and no moms or sons are allowed. The event will include a lively dance party, cookies, punch, crafts, games, prizes, and photo opportunities. Tickets are $25 in advance and include admission for both father and daughter (plus $10 for each additional daughter). Advance online ticket sales close at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The ticket price for daddy and daughter increases to $40 at the door (plus $25 for each additional daughter). Proceeds benefit the CPOA. For more information and to register, visit cityofcarrollton.com/daddydaughterdance.
