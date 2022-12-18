Carrollton and Lewisville are getting into the winter spirit this week with a variety of events focused on the holidays including winter break activities at the library and local art sales. Take a look at the top five events for the Leader communities for the week of Dec. 18.
Winter Reading Challenge
The Carrollton Public Library is inviting all readers to take part in the city’s annual Winter Reading Challenge. The challenge runs through Wednesday, Feb. 1 and encourages all to explore new titles, genres, and authors from the comfort of a cozy chair during the cold winter months. Registration is currently open at https://carrolltonlibrary.readsquared.com. To learn more about the challenge, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/library.
Annual art sale
‘Tis the season to shop local and there is no better place to find the perfect gift for someone than to shop local at the Lewisville Grand Theater’s annual art sale and exhibition, The Gift of Art. This year’s exhibition and art sale features works by more than 20 area artists. The exhibition will be on view until Dec. 22 and is open Tuesday through Saturday.
Winter Break Fun
Once a week, between Monday, Dec. 19 through Monday, Jan. 2, stop by either the Josey Ranch Lake Library location or the Hebron & Josey location for a hands-on, self-directed activity and fun programs. Participate in an I Spy game, watch a screening of Abominable (2019), PG, apply basic robot coding to compete in winter-themed obstacle courses, enjoy holiday-themed bilingual story time, and more. Find “Programs & Events” at www.cityofcarrollton.com and click on “Winter Break Fun” for a complete list of activities.
Group exhibition
It’s the final week to see “Fading Away: Endangered Species in Focus” by TheOwnly at the Lewisville Grand Theater. The event is a group exhibition featuring paintings, sculpture and mixed media works all focused on the purpose to try to raise awareness about the world’s threatened and endangered species. A percentage of the proceeds from sales from this exhibition will support wildlife conservation charity, World Wildlife Fund. The exhibition will be on display through Thursday, Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Christmas Experience
On Dec. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Flourish Flowers & Gifts, the owner is hosting a floral experience at the store. At this holiday get together, attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to create a unique, large Christmas centerpiece to use for a gift or your Christmas table. A charcuterie board, beverages and dessert will be provided. The event costs $125 per person and to register, visit the Flourish Flowers & Gifts website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
