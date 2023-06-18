There’s plenty scheduled in Carrollton and Lewisville this week including live music opportunities, movies with the family, coffee with the council, and more. Take a look at five things to do in The Leader communities during the week of June 18.
Movie matinees at the library
Bring the family out to Josey Ranch Lake Library from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, June 19, to enjoy a matinee movie with Carrollton Public Library staff. This event, open to ages 5 and older, is the perfect outing for adults and kids alike. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to curl up with while enjoying the movie. Enjoy a midday showing of the 90s Disney classic “The Lion King.” For more information about the library’s various family programs and events, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.
Coffee with your council
Meet with Mayor Babick and members of the Carrollton City Council at the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce Coffee with your council event Tuesday, June 20, from 8 to 9 a.m. at Café Brazil. For more information and to register for this event, visit metrocrestchamber.com.
Sounds of Lewisville: Hanava NRG!
Havana NRG! will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at Wayne Ferguson Plaza with an intermission. There is no opening act for this show and food vendors include Fletcher's Corny Dogs, Sophie's Haitian Cuisine, Texas Food Group (pretzels, lemonade), Tikiz Shaved Ice, and the bar by Vizcarra Hospitality. Vendors include Lewisville Parks and Recreation, DCTA, Lewisville Convention & Visitors Bureau, and TCSB.
‘Voices’ exhibition
Visit the Lewisville Grand Theater Art Gallery this month to explore a solo exhibition by Rebecca J. Jones, winner of the 2022 Fresh Ideas juried art show presented by the Visual Art League of Lewisville. “Voices” will be on view from through July 8. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during public events at The Grand.
Beginning art instruction
Join the Carrollton Public Library and artist from the Farmers Branch Carrollton Art Association from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, for an introductory art course for adults. Attendees will learn the basics of drawing, shading, and color mixing while exploring concepts such as color theory and perspective. Registration is required and opened to the public Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m. This program is limited to the first 15 participants. All art supplies will be provided. For more information and to register, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/library and select the Beginning Art Instruction course under Programs & Events or call 972-466-4800.
