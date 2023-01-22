This week’s events in Lewisville and Carrollton include art activities, a movie showing, and family fun. Take a look at some of the top activities to engage in the Leader communities during the week of Jan. 22.
Family Board Game Night
Join the Carrollton Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Hebron & Josey Library for a Family Board Game Night. Enjoy some quality family bonding time with a bit of friendly competition while playing family-appropriate board games. To learn more about the library’s various family programs and events, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.
‘Living the Dream: It Takes a Team’
Winners of photography and art works from the contest on Monday, Jan. 16 that celebrated the 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, will be on display in the Lewisville Grand Theater’s Education Wing Gallery on Saturday, Jan. 21 through Saturday, Feb. 15. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The contest was held at Lewisville High School and students from 4th through 12th grade won awards. The theme was “Living the Dream: It Takes a Team.”
Winter Craftivity: Origami Art
All adults are invited to learn a new craft this winter season at Winter Craftivity from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Josey Ranch Lake Library (1700 Keller Springs Road). Follow along with an instructor as they teach the Japanese art of paper folding, known as origami. All materials will be provided. To learn more about the Library’s various crafting programs and events, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.
Friday Flix
On Jan. 27 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., visit Coral Reef Coffee Company in Lewisville for a movie showing. Attendees can stay and watch a movie every Friday night at the coffee company, which offers locally brewed coffee, baked items, and teas.
‘Abstraction’ presented by VAL
This week between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., anyone interested can visit the Lewisville Grand Theatre to see how members of the Visual Art League of Lewisville interpret Abstraction. This juried art show encourages artists to explore geometric abstraction, cubism, action painting, color field painting, and more. The exhibition will be on view until Feb. 4.
