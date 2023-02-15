Jason Xavier Villanueva, 22, has been arrested in connection with the three fatalities and 10 juvenile overdoes from fentanyl suffered by Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD students.
U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton announced the arrest of Villanueva, who is accused of being the alleged main source of supply of fentanyl in connection with the deaths and hospitalizations of the CFBISD students. Two other individuals have been arrested in the case. They are Luis Eduardo Navarrete and Magaly Mejia Cano.
Simonton made the announcement along with DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo Chavez and Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo.
Luis Eduardo Navarrete, 21, and Magaly Mejia Cano, 29, were charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl after being arrested last Friday at Navarrete’s Carrollton residence.
North Texas and areas throughout the state have been grappling with fentanyl deaths every day stemming from fake pills laced with fentanyl and fentanyl precursors pouring through the southern border. Also on Monday, four Houston individuals were arrested by Texas Operation Lone Star DPS agents for their alleged involvement in manufacturing fake pills laced with fentanyl inside an upscale rental car facility.
Gov. Greg Abbott and the legislature are working to increase penalties for fentanyl distribution, he’s said, including making fentanyl poisoning a murder charge in Texas.
“Selling drugs alone is a serious transgression, but to sell deadly fentanyl to a juvenile is one of the most shocking and callous ways to hurt a community,” Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Dallas Field Division Eduardo Chavez said. “DEA Dallas and our partners from the Carrollton Police Department will work to identify and hold accountable every individual who thinks they can profit by exposing our neighborhoods, and our children, to this deadly substance.”
The DEA issued several public safety alerts last year about fentanyl, including warning that Mexican cartels are targeting young Americans with rainbow fentanyl pills, which are fake prescription pills that look like candy but are laced with fentanyl. But they’re also making M30s, otherwise known as “Mexican Oxy,” which are blue pills made to look like OxyContin, a prescription painkiller. The fake pills are also called “blues,” “perks,” “yerks,” “china girls,” or “TNT,” the DEA says.
According to the complaint, Navarrete and Cano allegedly dealt fake Percocet and M30s to multiple juvenile drug dealers who then sold them to R.L. Turner High School students. These students then sold them to fellow high school students and Dewitt Perry and Dan F. Long Middle School students.
Nine students at these schools, ranging from ages 13 to 17, overdosed 10 times between September 2022 and February 2023, Simonton’s office said. Three of the overdoses were fatal.
“One victim, a 14-year-old girl who overdosed twice and suffered temporary paralysis, told law enforcement the pills she ingested came from juvenile dealers who obtained the drugs from Mr. Navarrete,” according to Simonton. “She also confirmed she had purchased pills directly from Mr. Navarrete in the past.”
Law enforcement officers surveilled Navarrete’s home and witnessed him engaging in a hand-to-hand transaction with a 16-year-old dealer last month, according to the complaint. The officers then followed the juvenile dealer into a bathroom at R.L. Turner High School, “where he holed up in a stall to snort the drugs. He later admitted that he’d obtained the pills – which he called ‘perc pills’ – from Mr. Navarrete,” Simonton’s office said.
Investigators also identified eight high school student drug dealers ages 14 to 16, involved in distributing pills for Navarrete and Cano, NBC News reported.
If convicted, Navarrete and Cano each face up to 20 years in federal prison.
The DEA has also warned that six out of 10 pills tested in its labs last year were laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl and continues to warn Americans that “one pill can kill.”
Parents and their children are encouraged to have NARCAN or its generic version, Naloxone, on hand, which if administered quickly enough can reverse opioid overdoses and fentanyl poisoning. Texas law permits pharmacies to dispense the life-saving drug to any adult without a prescription.
The charges were brought as children under age 14 are dying from fentanyl poisoning at a faster rate than any other age group in the U.S., according to a Families Against Fentanyl analysis. The majority of deaths were poisonings, meaning they resulted from fentanyl being ingested without the person’s knowledge. In 2021, less than 1% of fentanyl-related fatalities were suicides.
