Jason Xavier Villanueva, 22, has been arrested in connection with the three fatalities and 10 juvenile overdoes from fentanyl suffered by Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD students.

U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton announced the arrest of Villanueva, who is accused of being the alleged main source of supply of fentanyl in connection with the deaths and hospitalizations of the CFBISD students. Two other individuals have been arrested in the case. They are Luis Eduardo Navarrete and Magaly Mejia Cano.

