The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on Wednesday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Hebron and Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media introduces the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Breakthrough Athlete
Will Patterson, Hebron baseball
The Hawks captured their first district title since 2016 and earned their first playoff series win since 2019, and the left arm of Patterson was a big reason why.
Just a second-team all-district selection his junior season, Patterson elevated his game his senior year. Patterson lived up to the billing of the ace of Hebron’s pitching staff, going 9-2 with a 0.62 ERA to go along with 68 strikeouts and six earned runs in 60.2 innings as the Tyler Junior College signee was named the district’s MVP.
Hebron won the district title in the final week of the regular season, but it was Patterson who helped the Hawks to leapfrog eventual state champion Flower Mound in the final 6-6A standings.
Coming into Hebron’s two-game showdown with Flower Mound, the Jaguars led the Hawks by just one game in the district standings and Flower Mound needed to win just one of those two games to win the outright district title.
However, Patterson spoiled those plans. He tallied four strikeouts against just one run on four hits over seven innings as the Hawks used a seventh-inning rally to stun the Jaguars, 2-1. Hebron won the district title just three days later after a 1-0 win over Flower Mound.
Best game
Coppell vs. Hebron girls basketball, Feb. 4
Less than 24 hours after Hebron saw a nine-game win streak end in a 60-58 loss to Flower Mound, the Lady Hawks had a quick turnaround. Hebron played Coppell in a game with huge 6-6A implications for both teams.
Coppell and Hebron came into the Feb. 4 contest tied atop the district standings with the Lady Hawks having already defeated the Cowgirls earlier in the season, 58-50.
In a game that went down to the wire, it was an underclassman that delivered in crunch time. Hebron rising star Sydnee Jones, now a junior, stepped to her left to shake off a Coppell defender and buried a 3-pointer with one second to go on the game clock to lift the Lady Hawks to a thrilling 48-45 home win.
It was the second last-second shot made this season by Jones, who buried a mid-range jumper with one second remaining to lift Hebron to a 57-55 win over Denton Braswell on Nov. 22.
Hebron alum Dana Gingrey caught fire from behind the arc, scoring nine of her team-high 15 points in the first quarter to power the Lady Hawks to a 10-4 lead.
Coppell answered with a 23-13 run to end the first half, capped off by a layup by alum Waverly Hassman to give the Cowgirls a 27-25 halftime lead.
Senior Ella Spiller gave Coppell a 43-40 lead with 1:43 remaining and Hassman made a free throw with less than a minute remaining to tie the score at 44-44 following a 4-0 Hebron run. But the Lady Hawks had the final say, with Jones’ 3-pointer capping off a thrilling win for Hebron, which captured the No. 1 seed in 6-6A with the victory.
Biggest moment
Hebron boys soccer completes worst-to-first finish
For the second year in a row, the Hawks went undefeated in non-district play to begin the 2023 season. However, Hebron sought to avoid a repeat of a late-season collapse from 2022.
After the Hawks went 2-2 to begin District 6-6A play in 2022, Hebron went winless in its final 11 regular-season games to finish in last place in the 6-6A standings and missed the playoffs for the third year in a row.
Head coach Matt Zimmerman attributed those late-season struggles to inexperience, but all of that trial by fire led to a huge turnaround this season for Hebron.
Led by the play of forward and team captain Jet Thomson and stellar goalkeeping from Evan Mayhaw, a senior-laden Hawks team did a worst-to-first finish in just one season. Hebron won the district title with a 10-1-3 district mark, lost just twice in 23 contests to finish 18-2-3 overall and finished as an area-round finalist.
Hebron clinched its second district title in program history with a 2-0 victory over Coppell on March 3. Thomson scored both goals for the Hawks, and alum Micah Gonzales assisted on both goals. Thomson garnered district offensive player of the year honors after recording 13 goals and 11 assists. Mayhaw earned co-goalkeeper of the year after allowing eight goals all season with 10 shutouts.
