Stephanie Jimenez was recently selected as Newman Smith High School's newest principal. According to the district, Jimenez began her career in education at Newman Smith High School more than 20 years ago. Prior to this role, she has served as an assistant and associate principal at R.L. Turner and more recently as the principal at Vivian Field Middle School. When's she not at school, Jimenez loves to spend time with her family.
Where did you grow up?
I grew up in a small town in east Texas called Whitehouse. You may have heard of it, Patrick Mahomes is from there!
How do you feel to be selected principal of Newman Smith?
I feel both excited and nostalgic! I taught at Smith when I first began and was there for nine years working for legends like Joe Pouncy and Lee Alvoid. Newman Smith is a unique place known for turning ordinary into extraordinary.
What do you hope to accomplish in your new role?
I hope to bring a sense of pride to Newman Smith. Over the years, Newman Smith has had many local, state and national honors. Newman Smith has an amazing community of alumni, faculty, staff and scholars. We have all of the ingredients for success!
What got you into education?
I am a first generation college graduate and ever since I can remember, my mom and dad told me you will go to college and be the first in our families to graduate from college. My mom and dad also wanted me to be a teacher. Along with that family push, I wanted to coach more than anything in this world. I wanted to be a drill team director and influence young ladies to be positive examples in all that they do.
In your opinion, what makes C-FB special?
I’ve been here 24 years, and I have appreciated every moment. From Newman Smith as a math teacher and drill team director, to R.L. Turner as an administrator, to Vivian Field as a principal, and now back to Newman Smith as the principal, I’ve been supported by C-FB ISD. I’m especially proud to be a part of C-FB ISD right now. Chapman has invigorated our district and brought many research based best practices about all things school from athletics to arts, to aesthetic, and to academics. His depth of knowledge of what it takes to put a school district on the map is paying dividends for our entire community.
What are most excited about this school year?
This school year is exciting to me because a person rarely has a chance to return to the birth of their career and try to make a difference. Newman Smith deserves good things and the best the community has to offer. I am excited to give back to a campus where so many invested in me as a young teacher.
Do you have any morning routines to help jump start your day at school?
I try to walk/jog the Galloway method a few times a week, to listen to the latest podcasts on what’s working in education. But, the real thing that gets my day going is our teacher huddle. Every morning, we huddle before we open the doors for our kids. The teachers come together for a positive thought, we ask for any reminders for the group, then we follow up with bragging on a few teachers. Finally, we bring it in and say as a group, “love the scholar, drive the rigor!”
Who was your inspiration growing up and how did they inspire you?
My mom and dad have inspired me with their crazy work ethic. I’ve never met two harder working people than my parents. To this day, they encourage me to do more. Because of how I was raised, I married a worker too! My husband, Big Dave, is so understanding with how much I love to work on being the principal at Newman Smith. He knows that this is so much more than a job to me. It’s my passion. I’m one of those crazy people who loves being a school principal and being around our kids!
What’s one place you’ve always wanted to visit?
I’ve never been to Italy. I would love to visit and see all of the places I have dreamed about eating lasagna at!
What do you like to do in your free time?
Spend time with my family. We all go no a Disney Cruise each year. We may get on each other’s nerves, but by dinner time, the gang’s all back together! We also have an extra large couch at my house. My son Cooper, who attends Vivian Field, and my step-children who live in Arlington are pack animals. On the weekends we all love to hang out on the big couch and watch reality TV. I’m waiting on one of the major stations to call and ask for a reality TV show about a high school principal who loves the positives that are happening in our schools today!
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Goodness. I don’t think you get to a dream job like high school principal without listening and following good advice. I think some of my favorites include words by my son Cooper’s favorite actor, John Wayne:
“Courage is being scared to death and saddling up anyway.”
For many of our kids, this world can be a scary place. We are morally obligated in schools, to teach them to saddle up anyway.
