During a Carrollton City Council meeting in early August, the council gave the thumbs up for the refreshment on the Pioneer Park mural in downtown Carrollton.
The Pioneer Park mural has faded over the years, and it was last painted in 2014. The design for the new mural will have similar concepts as the old mural, using enhanced elements, such as including a yellow ombre background, using the same color palette, and including the phrase “Downtown Carrollton.”
New concepts include an updated font to be more modern, a shout-out to when Downtown Carrollton was established, a quote that says “Keep going, keep growing,” and Texas wildflowers and non-Texas flowers.
“The art meaning behind that is that some of us are Texas born and raised, and we’re the Texas wildflowers, but some of us, we get planted here and we might not have been from Texas, but we can all still make this area our home and our community, and we can all be in it together, and there’s beauty in the diversity,” said Rasheal Winters, the artist behind the new downtown mural.
The city of Carrollton signed a contract with Winters, who is an R. L. Turner graduate and the founder of Created Art Co. The art studio is focused on murals, installations and digital illustrations, bringing color and purpose to indoor and outdoor spaces.
Winters, on behalf of Created Art Co., will redesign the murals to incorporate elements of the original artwork while updating the design with new modern elements. The goal is to add color, joy and purpose to the space in a fresh new way that coincides with the growth and upgrades to the downtown area.
Winters said a new mural will attract visitors to enjoy the area and take photos to share across social media platforms. She also said that social media engagement through murals is a perfect way to increase exposure and foot traffic that helps local businesses.
“Our goal is to enhance the beauty of the downtown area," Winters said, "but of course, we want to leverage social media through this to give you all a return on your investment, but also to build a sense of community and growth in that downtown area for the small businesses.”
Originally, the mural was going to be a simple refresh, but anti-graffiti coding was discovered on the artwork, so it needs to be sand-blasted off and a new primer coat put on. This project will have a mural on one main wall and seven DART pillars.
The one main wall will be split into three sections, and there are four sides to the seven DART pillars, but per DART regulations, the city can only paint up to seven feet on the pillars. There are three designs that Winters is doing for the pillars, which are all very similar. Each of the three designs will be used two to three times, but rotated so each pillar appears to be a new design as pedestrians walk past them.
Design elements were pulled from the main wall mural designs so that all of Pioneer Park is cohesive. This includes tulips, Texas wildflowers and non-Texas wildflowers, as well as using the same color palette and same design elements as the main mural.
The design was unanimously recommended for approval by the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) committee with one added suggestion for a gazebo silhouette. There may be a rendition with the added gazebo, but any changes will be an informal approval through the city council.
The mural is expected to be done in September, just in time for the Festival at the Switchyard.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
