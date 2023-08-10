Carrollton City Council 4.png

The current Pioneer Park mural, which is going to be refreshed by artist Rasheal Winters of Created Art Co. in the next month.

During a Carrollton City Council meeting in early August, the council gave the thumbs up for the refreshment on the Pioneer Park mural in downtown Carrollton.

The Pioneer Park mural has faded over the years, and it was last painted in 2014. The design for the new mural will have similar concepts as the old mural, using enhanced elements, such as including a yellow ombre background, using the same color palette, and including the phrase “Downtown Carrollton.”

The Darling Co. mural in Richardson painted by artist Rasheal Winters of Created Art Co., who will be painting the new Downtown Carrollton murals at Pioneer Park.
Created Art Co. founder and artist Rasheal Winters, who will be painting the new Downtown Carrollton murals at Pioneer Park. 
“With love and honey” mural in Richardson painted by artist Rasheal Winters of Created Art Co., who will be painting the new Downtown Carrollton murals at Pioneer Park.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

