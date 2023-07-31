The Blue Blue/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A all-state baseball team list was released Friday, and several players from the Star Local Media coverage area found their way onto that prestigious list.
Flower Mound, which won its second state title and first since 2014, stuffed the all-state team list with six selections.
Jacob Gholston shared co-player of the year honors with Cypress Woods third baseman Ethan Farris. Gholston was 12-2 with a 0.96 ERA. The 6-foot-6, 202-pounder struck out 111 in 87 innings. Gholston, who signed with Oklahoma, was a 17th-round draft choice of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Senior center fielder Sam Erickson, a Texas A&M pledge, was named to the first team after he hit .428 with eight home runs, 28 RBIs, 57 hits and 40 runs. Erickson caught fire after he was moved to the top of Flower Mound’s batting order during a bi-district playoff series against Prosper, hitting .561 with 23 hits and four home run, 11 RBIs and 19 runs during the postseason.
Senior designated hitter Adrian Rodriguez, also a future Aggie, was the third Jaguar to earn a spot on the all-state first team. Rodriguez, who was named the most valuable player of the 6A state tournament, hit .413 for the season and .444 in the playoffs, including the go-ahead home run against Pearland in the 6A title game.
Jaguars head coach Danny Wallace was named the TSWA coach of the year.
Senior third baseman/pitcher Josh Glaser, a Texas State pledge, was a second-team all-state selection. He hit .325 with 22 RBI and carried a 1.23 ERA into the state tournament.
Senior pitcher Zack James, a TCU commit, was named to the third team. The senior right-hander finished 10-2 with 77 strikeouts and a 1.31 ERA.
Prosper junior catcher Luke Billings, a Tennessee pledge and second-team all-state honoree, is a big part of the Eagles’ future. Billings built off a breakout freshman season that included SLM all-area newcomer of the year honors and helped lead Prosper to a 17th consecutive playoff appearance and a near-upset of eventual 6A state champion Flower Mound in the bi-district round.
Billings hit .366 with 30 hits, including 15 doubles and four homers, plus 25 RBIs and 14 runs scored.
A pair of outfielders, Hebron’s Aden Howard and Marcus’ Caden Sorrell, cracked the all-state team with honorable-mention selections.
Howard batted .304 with 18 stolen bases, five home runs, 14 RBIs, plus 25 runs scored to power the Hawks’ run to the District 6-6A title.
Sorrell turned in another banner year at the plate for the Marauders, hitting .347 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs. Sorrell withdrew from the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft and will play for Texas A&M this upcoming season.
Raking on the softball field
Lewisville senior shortstop Paislie Allen, a Georgia commit, proved again to be one of the most dynamic softball players in the area and she was rewarded with a spot on the TSWA all-state second team, which was released on July 12.
Allen, who was named the District 6-6A defensive player of the year, fielded at a .947 clip with just four errors all season. The future Georgia Bulldog was just as potent offensively, hitting .557 with eight home runs, 20 RBIs, 86 total bases, 26 walks and 19 stolen bases.
The Farmers qualified for the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.