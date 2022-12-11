District 9-5A proved to be one of the toughest in the state for volleyball.

Frisco Reedy became the first team from Frisco ISD to qualify for the state tournament and did so by dispatching regular-season district champion and cross-town foe Wakeland in the Region II-5A final. The Lions went on to etch their place in history by finishing as the Class 5A state runner-up.

