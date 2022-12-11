District 9-5A proved to be one of the toughest in the state for volleyball.
Frisco Reedy became the first team from Frisco ISD to qualify for the state tournament and did so by dispatching regular-season district champion and cross-town foe Wakeland in the Region II-5A final. The Lions went on to etch their place in history by finishing as the Class 5A state runner-up.
And while Reedy, Wakeland, Frisco Lone Star and Frisco received praise for their efforts on the court from other coaches in the district, so did The Colony, Creekview, Newman Smith and R.L. Turner.
The Colony had seven players earn selections on the all-district team. Junior outside hitter Josie Bishop and senior middle blocker Miranda Garcia were named to the first team. Bishop was the go-to offensive player for the Lady Cougars, having finished with 413 kills to go along with 272 digs and 49 aces. The Colony head coach Rachel Buckley said Garcia has improved the most out of anybody in her program over the past three seasons. Garcia finished her final campaign in The Colony jersey with 169 kills, 62 digs, 16 aces and a team-high 41 blocks.
Senior setter Sophia Smith and senior libero Kacie Rangel again earned their way on to the all-district team. Smith set up the offense well, having finished the season with 777 assists to go along with 257 digs and 43 kills. Rangel led the efforts in the back row for The Colony, logging 339 digs, 77 assists and 33 aces.
Fellow seniors Grace Witham, Kaitlyn Pryor and Marisa Gallardo garnered honorable-mention selections. Witham recorded 184 digs and 25 aces. Gallardo finished with 209 digs and 11 aces. Pryor logged 51 assists, 54 digs and 33 kills.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD teams also received plenty of well-deserved recognition with 18 players between Creekview, Newman Smith and R.L. Turner earning their way onto the all-9-5A team. Creekview also shared the sportsmanship award with Frisco and Lone Star.
Creekview had four Mustangs earn nods on the all-district team. Junior setter Naiyah Woodard was honored with a first-team selection. Woodard did a little bit of everything for Creekview, as she finished the season with 226 assists, 180 digs, 26 blocks, 52 aces and 136 kills. Junior Alyssa Luevanos was named to the second team after logging 78 kills, 24 aces and 238 digs. Sophomores Alyssa Montenegro and Christine Lee garnered honorable-mention selections.
Newman Smith had a district-best nine selections. Senior middle hitter Ledisi Kpea was named to the first team. Sophomore middle hitter Nenu Kpea landed on the second team. Sophomore setter Christine Lee, sophomore middle hitter Kennady Hughes, senior outside hitter Eriona Zeqiri, junior outside hitter Jaclyn Dehard, junior outside hitter Caylynn Wisner, sophomore Hannah Brown and senior Dakota Dominguez garnered honorable-mention selections.
R.L. Turner had five Lions bestowed with all-district honors. Senior utility Catherine Stepaniak was named to the second team. Junior outside hitter/defensive specialist Rebecca Avina, senior defensive specialist Melanie Alvarez, sophomore middle hitter Addison Derrick and sophomore setter/defensive specialist Leila Farda were honorable-mention selections.
Lone Star senior Amani Mason was named the district’s most valuable player. The Rangers won their first two playoff games in program history and finished with a program-best 26 wins.
