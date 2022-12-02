Taylor Young Coppell

Coppell senior Taylor Young has been named the District 6-6A setter of the year.

After not making the playoffs last season for the first time in more than a decade, the Coppell volleyball team righted the ship.

Led by first-year Cowgirls head coach and Coppell alum Robyn Ross, Coppell cruised to a 35-12 record and clinched a playoff berth after finishing in third place in District 6-6A. Although their season abruptly ended in a three-set loss to Denton Guyer, Coppell has a bright future with Ross now guiding the same program that she once played for.

