After not making the playoffs last season for the first time in more than a decade, the Coppell volleyball team righted the ship.
Led by first-year Cowgirls head coach and Coppell alum Robyn Ross, Coppell cruised to a 35-12 record and clinched a playoff berth after finishing in third place in District 6-6A. Although their season abruptly ended in a three-set loss to Denton Guyer, Coppell has a bright future with Ross now guiding the same program that she once played for.
Coppell’s season of redemption earned the Cowgirls plenty of recognition on the annual 6-6A all-district team, joined by fellow standout performers from Flower Mound, Hebron, Lewisville and Marcus.
The Cowgirls were led by one of the area’s top all-around players in senior outside hitter Skye LaMendola. LaMendola, a team captain, flourished both offensively and defensively on her way to being named the district’s hitter of the year. She tallied 524 kills, 21 aces, 40 blocks and 437 digs.
LaMendola was one of three Coppell players to receive a district superlative.
Coming into the season, the Cowgirls had big shoes at libero after losing all-district performer Beca Centeno. Senior Sabina Frosk filled that spot well in what was her lone season playing for Coppell’s top varsity team, having logged 780 digs, 69 assists and 39 aces to earn the district’s defensive player of the year.
Coppell also had versatility at the setter position. Senior Taylor Young not only excelled in her role as the team’s primary setter, but also was one the team’s top servers and a standout player on defense. Young was rewarded with the 6-6A setter of the year after she logged a whopping 1,179 assists to accompany 376 digs, 82 kills, 49 aces and 21 blocks.
District 6-6A champion Plano West had the conference’s top player in senior Blaire Bayless, who was bestowed with district MVP honors. The Lady Wolves were the recipient of four district superlatives. Sophomore Sophia Wei was named newcomer of the year, while senior Ansley Denison garnered blocker of the year. West was also named the staff of the year.
West had a 27-match win streak, but that was snapped by Flower Mound in the final match of the regular season – a match that the Lady Jaguars won in five sets.
That win highlighted a dramatic turnaround for Flower Mound.
With just three players back from last season’s team, the Lady Jaguars started 10-12. But Flower Mound was one of the hotter teams in the area during the second half of the season. The Lady Jaguars finished in second place in 6-6A, defeated McKinney Boyd in straight sets in bi-district before giving top-ranked Highland Park all that it could handle in a four-set loss in area. Flower Mound finished 26-16 overall.
And with Flower Mound returning a majority of its players next season, the Lady Jaguars could be a contender for the district title.
Although Flower Mound didn’t have any superlative winners on the all-district list, the Lady Jaguars had 10 players earn spots on the team.
A big part of Flower Mound’s future is juniors Brianna Watson and Catherine Young, and sophomore Audrey Jackson, all of whom landed on the first team. Seniors Ava Ciccarello and Logan Halleman, and junior Caroline Tredwell were named to the second team. Juniors Adyson DeJesus, Chloe O’Brien and Emerson Dement, and freshman Angelique St. Laurent garnered honorable-mention selections.
Coppell senior Allie Stricker and juniors Daki Kahungu and Mira Klem earned spots on the all-district first team. Senior Ekwe Anwah, and juniors Kate MacDonald and Morgan Chambless were named to the second team. Senior Madison Travis was an honorable-mention selection.
Marcus was a playoff team in Lindsey Petzold’s first season as head coach. The Lady Marauders were rewarded for their success on the court with six selections on the all-district team – a season in which Marcus finished as a bi-district finalist.
Seniors Lexi Godbey and Maggie Cox landed on the all-district first team. Sophomores Aubrey Bellus and Halle Jameson earned nods on the second team. Juniors Akunna Cos-Okpalla and Isabel Rueda garnered honorable-mention selections.
Hebron senior Hannah Redrow was a big piece for the Lady Hawks’ team. Redrow was named to the first team for her play on the court. She was one of five all-district performers for Hebron. Senior Olivia Lowary and junior Kaylin Ginsburg were named to the second team. Junior MacKenzie Knutson and sophomore Haley Kerstetter received honorable-mention nods.
Lewisville head coach Cara Sumpter will graduate the first four-year group of players that she has coached during her tenure. One of those players is senior and first-team all-district honoree Mya Black, who signed with the University of Texas-Permian Basin on Monday. Black is one of four all-district honorees for the Farmers. Junior Aaliyah Scott landed on the second team, while fellow juniors Tiara Rebollar and Zamariya Lyons were honorable-mention selections.
