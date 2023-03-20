It was gold-ball season for the Little Elm and The Colony girls basketball teams.
Little Elm won its first district title in 21 years and then went all the way to the Region I-6A final for its longest playoff run in team history. It was a remarkable playoff run for the Lady Lobos, who hadn’t won a playoff game since 2006 and had only won one playoff game in the past 16 seasons.
Other coaches in District 5-6A took notice of Little Elm’s success on the hardwood, rewarding the Lady Lobos with four selections on the all-district team, including two superlative honorees. Senior guard Amarachi Kimpson, a UNLV signee, was named the district’s most valuable player for the second straight season after averaging 19.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.5 assists. Head coach Ken Tutt, who has guided Little Elm to playoff appearances in each of his first two seasons, was named coach of the year.
Little Elm has a plethora of talent both in its senior class as well as with its underclassmen. In addition to Kimpson winning district MVP, the Lady Lobos had three other players earn their way on the all-5-6A team. Kimpson’s younger sister, sophomore Shiloh Kimpson (12.7 points), and fellow sophomore Raniyah Hunt (10.2) were named to the first team. Junior guard Madison Martin landed on the second team.
The Colony also enjoyed an extended playoff run as the Lady Cougars went three rounds deep, and it was the exclamation point on a historic turnaround. One season after The Colony had just nine wins, the Lady Cougars won 27 games this season – an 18-win improvement – and finished as the champion of District 9-5A.
That turnaround earned first-year The Colony head coach Chanice Smith with 9-5A coach of the year honors.
Smith was one of two superlative winners for the Lady Cougars. Senior forward Aaliyah Brown garnered co-offensive player of the year, an honor that she shared with Lone Star senior Jordyn DeVaughn. Brown was a force around the basket as she averaged 11.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals.
The Colony had five players earn their way on the all-district list. Senior guard Kahlen Norris, who enjoyed a breakout season with 11.2 points and five rebounds, and junior Rayna Williams, who poured in 11.5 points and eight rebounds per contest, were named to the first team. Seniors Kya Bradshaw and Nicole Ramatahal landed on the second team.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD schools were also well-represented on this list.
Newman Smith senior Aniyah Bigam, who will run track and field collegiately for LSU, was bestowed with defensive player of the year honors for District 9-5A.
Creekview and Newman Smith came up just short in their quest for a playoff berth, but their relentless play on the court, as well as that of R.L. Turner, showed up on the all-district team selections.
Creekview sophomore Kenya Swindall was named to the first team, while sophomore Tieasia Todd earned a spot on the second team.
Newman Smith senior Ledisi Kpea was also a first-team selection, while freshman Joniya Woods landed on the second team.
Turner senior Catherine Stepaniak earned a nod on the all-district second team.
Frisco’s Mylee Guinn was named District 9-5A MVP.
