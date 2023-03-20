It was gold-ball season for the Little Elm and The Colony girls basketball teams.

Little Elm won its first district title in 21 years and then went all the way to the Region I-6A final for its longest playoff run in team history. It was a remarkable playoff run for the Lady Lobos, who hadn’t won a playoff game since 2006 and had only won one playoff game in the past 16 seasons.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

