The selection of our annual top 10 stories usually involves ample discussion about which highlights make the cut.
Two years ago, there was no question what was the top story, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring seasons and continued to impact sports into the fall, generating a new perspective for athletes, coaches and fans.
Last year, the pandemic still impacted high school athletics, but fortunately, on a much smaller scale.
In 2022, there were still isolated incidents, but the athletics year went about largely as expected, allowing us to focus on the positive aspects of what local teams were able to accomplish during the past 12 months.
Here are the second five installments of the top 10 sports stories from the past year for The Carrollton Leader and The Lewisville Leader.
5. Creekview’s Hendriksen finishes as three-time state champion
The Mustangs enjoyed their most productive stretch on the wrestling mats in 2020-21, placing in the top four of the team standings at the Class 5A state meet. Alum Conrad Hendriksen had his fingerprints all over that success.
After a 2-2 finish at state during his freshman season in 2019, Hendriksen earned All-American honors that summer and took off over the next three years of his high school career.
The Tennessee-Chattanooga commit won three consecutive state championships, including an undefeated senior season that culminated in receiving most outstanding wrestler honors for the 5A state meet. He scored more than 20 points in each of his first three matches and then cemented a championship at 120 pounds after taking a 14-7 decision in the finals.
4. Bigam runs to Class 5A state titles in 100, 200
Aniyah Bigam is slated to graduate from Newman Smith this spring and will compete for LSU in track and field starting next fall.
Bigam has already left quite the legacy during her time running for the Trojans. Bigam, who won three events at this past season’s regional meet, medaled in each race at state — winning gold in the 100- (11.46) and 200-meter dashes (23.26) and claiming bronze in the 400 dash (55.26).
All of this success comes one year after Bigam qualified for the state meet in the 400.
Although Bigam didn't qualify in either the 100 or 200 as a sophomore, perhaps the writing was on the wall all season in 2022, as the Newman Smith speedster went her entire junior campaign without a loss in either race.
3. Former Hebron coach Brazil inducted into THSCA Hall of Honor
Former Hebron head football coach Brian Brazil admitted last summer has felt a bit different as he began transitioning from coaching to administration. Last July, however, Brazil was right back in that familiar place, among his peers and reminded of the gratification from his time on the sidelines.
On the heels of a 23-year run leading the Hawks, and a wealth of contributions to the coaching community in between, Brazil was recognized as one of five inductees in the 2022 class for the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor.
Brazil was honored during a ceremony held July 16 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, inducted alongside Dennis Alexander, Todd Dodge, Any Griffin and Tom Kimbrough.
Since the day Hebron High School opened its doors, the only head football coach it has known is Brazil. He coached the Hawks from their junior varsity season in 1999 to the 22 varsity campaigns that followed, winning a state championship and developing the program into a perennial playoff contender.
Former Clear Brook head coach John Towels III was hired as the second head coach in Hebron history on July 10. Towels III went 5-5 in his first season guiding the Hawks, which featured an explosive offense that averaged 28.3 points per game.
2. Flower Mound girls win state titles in track and field, cross country
The Lady Jaguars have made the case for the next dynasty in girls cross country. Flower Mound came into 2022 having won Class 6A back-to-back state championships for their first two state titles in program history.
The Lady Jaguars added a third straight state championship in November, outlasting Southlake Carroll by nine points at Old Settler’s Park. And all eyes were on the finish line. Sisters Nicole and Samantha Humphries both crossed the finish line in first place with the same exact time of 17:36.4, and both runners were awarded first-place medals.
And while Flower Mound retained its throne atop the Class 6A girls cross country scene, the Lady Jaguars had a breakthrough earlier in the year in track and field.
Just 14 months after winning the first-ever district championship in their history, the Flower Mound girls track and field team finished as the Class 6A state champions.
The Lady Jaguars didn't miss a beat in assembling the encore following their landmark 2021 campaign, bottling the success from their state title win in cross country from the fall and developing a formula that no program in 6A could match during this year's track postseason.
That remained the case Saturday from Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin, where Flower Mound totaled eight medals and compiled 68 points to finish comfortably atop the 6A standings and hoist the first state championship in program history.
1. Lewisville football relishes historic playoff run
Before Michael Odle was hired as Lewisville head football coach in 2017, the Farmers didn’t have a winning season or win a playoff game since 2007.
But Lewisville is a program that has been on the rise since Odle took over. His players and his coaching staff have bought into the culture that Odle, who quarterbacked the Farmers to their second state championship in 1996, installed.
Lewisville’s rise to the glory days that experienced in the 1990s came to fruition in 2021 when the Farmers won their first playoff game since 1996 and earned a share of the district title with Marcus.
The Farmers took another big step this season, going undefeated in District 6-6A to earn their first outright district title since 2001 before making it four rounds deep in the playoffs for the first time since 1996. Lewisville dominated Allen, 43-18, in bi-district, shut out Arlington Martin, 10-0, in area, cruised to a 43-3 rout of Keller in the quarterfinals before losing to Prosper in the regional final.
Lewisville was rewarded with six superlatives on the all-district team. Junior utility Jaydan Hardy shared co-MVP honors with Coppell senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw. Senior Mason Johnson was named defensive player of the year. On the other side of the ball, junior running back Viron Ellison garnered offensive player of the year honors. Senior kicker Freddy Joya received special teams player of the year, while sophomore offensive lineman was named Michael Fasusi is offensive newcomer of the year. Lewisville was named staff of the year.
