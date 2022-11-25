When the Hebron girls basketball team has needed someone to make a shot in a big moment, the Lady Hawks know they can count on junior Paris Bradley.
Take Tuesday’s home game against state-ranked Denton Braswell, for example.
Hebron appeared to be on the ropes. Braswell rallied from a 12-point deficit to take a four-point lead with 46 seconds remaining in the ballgame. However, the Lady Hawks responded. Bradley made a pair of 3-pointers less than 20 seconds apart to tie the score at 55-55.
That set up quite the finish. Hebron sophomore Sydnee Jones buried a jump shot from the free-throw line with one second remaining to lift the Lady Hawks to a 57-55 victory over Class 6A’s No. 8 Braswell.
Hebron improved to 6-3 overall. The Lady Hawks also have a win this season against 5A’s No. 24 McKinney North.
Bradley’s ability to make timely shots is a big reason why she has earned a spot on the District 6-6A first team in each of the last two seasons.
Hebron is in search of a sixth straight playoff appearance. And with Bradley again playing a key role, the Lady Hawks have the chance to make some noise once the postseason gets underway.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Bradley chats about Tuesday’s 57-55 victory against Denton Braswell, her improved shot-making ability, Hebron’s potential and reveals her favorite basketball players.
SLM: Congrats on Hebron’s victory against Denton Braswell on Tuesday afternoon. The win atoned for Braswell’s 52-37 victory against Hebron in a bi-district playoff game last season. How good did it feel to get revenge?
PB: It felt good. We’ve put in a lot of work since then because they ended our season last year. It felt good to beat them today.
SLM: You made a couple of timely 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter Tuesday to help the Lady Hawks keep pace with the Bengals. Relive those moments for me.
PB: Those were big shots. I’ve been putting in a lot of extra time shooting because I wanted to get better at it and have more confidence in my shot. Making those shots showed the work that I’ve putting in.
SLM: You’ve been known for your ability to make shots at big moments. What makes you so good with the ball in your hands when a game is on the line?
PB: When I entered high school, I wasn’t even shooting the ball that much. I wasn’t really looking for my shots as much as I do now. Seeing from where I was then until now, it has been a huge difference. I don’t know if it was because I was a freshman, but I’m more confident now.
SLM: How would you assess how Hebron’s season has gone so far?
PB: We’re doing pretty well. We have some losses that we probably shouldn’t have gotten. But we’re going to come back and get those wins. We have a lot of time left and a lot of time to get better.
SLM: What do you think about the overall talent of this team?
PB: We’re definitely very good. We have some strong shooters and some strong inside players. We’re going to be pretty good.
SLM: You were named to the District 6-6A team in both your freshman and sophomore seasons. What do those honors mean to you?
PB: Those are big awards. I wasn’t really expecting to get anything. So when I got them, I did feel a sense of accomplishment.
SLM: Talk about your experience playing for club teams.
PB: For all of my past AAU seasons, I have been playing with Cy-Fair. This past year, I played for ProSkills. With both of those teams, the experience has been great. They are two of the biggest teams in Texas. Playing with them has been a high level of basketball.
SLM: Your team is looking to make a return trip to the playoffs. What are your thoughts about Class 6A this season?
PB: They’re all pretty good. I know that DeSoto, Duncanville are going to be good and are right up there. Coppell is right up there. Cedar Hill is going to up there. There are a lot of good teams.
SLM: What has Hebron head coach Lisa Branch meant to your development as a basketball player?
PB: Coach Branch means a lot to me. She is a very hard coach and she wants you to get better all of the time. She’s never taken it easy on me. I’m fine with that. I like that.
SLM: Who are your favorite basketball players?
PB: For boys, I like Steph Curry. He’s very consistent with his shot. He’s a very, very, very good shooter a lot of the time. For girls collegiate level, maybe Azzi Fudd or Paige Bueckers. For the WNBA, I would say Diana Taurasi.
