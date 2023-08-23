Metrocrest Services held a grand opening ceremony for its new campus on Thursday, Aug. 17, welcoming hundreds of supporters to explore its new home with a 450-foot ribbon cutting.
During the grand opening, the organization’s staff, volunteers, board and supporters shared their hopes and dreams for the future of the nonprofit, and how the space will continue to provide access to food, workforce development and financial literacy, rent and utility assistance, senior services, and more to those people who may need assistance.
“When we started this journey three years ago, in terms of fundraising, there’s no way I thought we could do this,” said Metrocrest Services CEO Tracy Eubanks. “I wasn’t sure how we were going to do this, but we’ve gotten here.”
Metrocrest Services’ new campus is 48,000 square feet on 4.6 acres in Carrollton, becoming a welcoming hub for all of the agency’s daily operations. The campus also has a shared space for complementary service providers to support clients from one central location and a volunteer center for more opportunities for community engagement.
The nonprofit raised more than $18 million to help fund the new facility. The idea for the new Metrocrest Services campus itself has been in the works for over 20 years, and was just something that was talked about for over 16 years, said Andy Dastur, Chair of the Metrocrest Services Board of Directors.
“In February of 2020, we officially launched our ‘Building Our Future’ capital campaign,” Dastur said. “And needless to say, we’re here and mission accomplished.”
There was one aspect that the Metrocrest Services Facility Task Force did not foresee, which was the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Nobody predicted the pandemic was going to cause the kind of disruption it did to all of our lives,” Dastur said. “And of course, to those most in need. We experienced an unprecedented demand for services and there was a lot of fear from families who went for insurance and couldn’t pay their bills. Staff and volunteers rolled up their sleeves and made sure that people were taken care of and they continue to do so even as we enter into the next phase.”
During the grand opening ceremony, each presenter agreed that there was still a lot of work to be done in terms of Metrocrest Services’ future, but the new campus was just the beginning.
In 2020, Metrocrest Services helped 28,000 residents only from the footprint of the nonprofit, which includes Carrollton, Farmers Branch, Addison, Coppell, and parts of Dallas. From just 2019 to 2020, the volume of people needing help doubled.
Since opening its doors this summer in the new location, 17% of the people who have walked through the front door are new to needing services, according to Dastur.
“In addition to the fact that we're all enjoying this great place, we're able to help people that maybe weren't able to get to the old facility,” Dastur said. “And certainly the need has never been greater. The building and all the hope that it holds for our community's future would not exist if it weren't for the support of literally every person in this room.”
Metrocrest Services will be hosting a housewarming party on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. The new facility is located at 1145 N. Josey Lane, Carrollton, TX 75006.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
