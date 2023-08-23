Metrocrest Services held a grand opening ceremony for its new campus on Thursday, Aug. 17, welcoming hundreds of supporters to explore its new home with a 450-foot ribbon cutting.

During the grand opening, the organization’s staff, volunteers, board and supporters shared their hopes and dreams for the future of the nonprofit, and how the space will continue to provide access to food, workforce development and financial literacy, rent and utility assistance, senior services, and more to those people who may need assistance.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments