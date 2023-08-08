Mira Klem Coppell volleyball

Coppell senior Mira Klem excelled in multiple roles last season, recording 345 assists, 261 digs and 247 kills.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

When the final whistle sounded for volleyball teams in the Star Local Media coverage area last season, Frisco Reedy found itself in the state championship game for the first time, Prosper made a historic run to the regional final despite a late-season coaching change and Plano West won the District 6-6A title to serve as the springboard to a regional quarterfinalist appearance.

And while the Lions, Lady Eagles and Lady Wolves are expected to be contenders in both their respective districts and regions, there are other teams that are looking to make a splash. The 2023 season is slated to tip off Tuesday.


