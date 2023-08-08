When the final whistle sounded for volleyball teams in the Star Local Media coverage area last season, Frisco Reedy found itself in the state championship game for the first time, Prosper made a historic run to the regional final despite a late-season coaching change and Plano West won the District 6-6A title to serve as the springboard to a regional quarterfinalist appearance.
And while the Lions, Lady Eagles and Lady Wolves are expected to be contenders in both their respective districts and regions, there are other teams that are looking to make a splash. The 2023 season is slated to tip off Tuesday.
Coppell
The Robyn Ross era got off to a tremendous start. Ross, a Coppell alum now in her second season as the head coach at her alma, led the Cowgirls to 35 wins – their most since a 40-win campaign in 2018. More importantly, Coppell made a return trip to the playoffs in 2022 after missing out on the postseason for the first time in more than a decade.
Coppell lost a senior-heavy team from last season to graduation, but the Cowgirls have one of the most versatile players in District 6-6A in senior Mira Klem. Klem excelled in multiple roles her junior season as she logged 247 kills, 31 service aces, 94 blocks, 261 digs and 345 assists. Coppell has four returners that saw significant playing time. In addition to Klem, senior outside hitter Daki Kahungu, senior libero Kate MacDonald and senior setter Alena Truong are also back for Coppell.
Creekview
The Bethany Johnstone era begins at Creekview. Johnstone served as the head coach at Midland High the past two seasons, leading the Bulldogs to two playoff appearances. In two years as head coach, she went 34-40.
Johnstone will look to help turn around a Creekview program that went 8-32 last season. But with just three seniors on their roster, the Lady Mustangs were a young team and all of their statistical leaders are back. Senior Naiyah Woodward (team-high 136 kills, 226 assists), junior Kaelani Rogers (99 kills), junior Sinaya Holder (team-high 59 blocks) and senior Alyssa Luevanos (238 digs) are ready to lead Creekview.
Flower Mound
The Lady Jaguars lost a large senior class to graduation in 2022 and it took a while for Flower Mound to get acclimated with each other on the court last year. But once they did, the Lady Jaguars got in a great groove over the final month of the season. Flower Mound went 8-1 down the home stretch to finish in second place in District 6-6A and an area-round finalist.
Flower Mound returns nearly everyone from last season’s 26-16 squad. Senior outside hitter Brianna Watson, an LSU commit, is one of six Division I recruits for the Lady Jaguars. Watson was on the Drive Nation club team that finished fifth in the 17 Open Division at the junior nationals this summer. Senior outside hitter Catherine Young is a Villanova pledge. Senior middle blocker Catherine Young will play in college for UT-San Antonio. Junior Audrey Jackson is a Texas commit in beach volleyball. Senior libero Olivia Brown is a Wichita State pledge.
Hebron
Hebron was a young team last season with just three seniors and 10 players that were either freshmen or sophomores. Head coach Karin Keeney hopes that trial by fire pays off this season as the Lady Hawks seek to improve on an 11-29 record.
Although Hebron lost first-team all-District 6-6A honoree Hannah Redrow to graduation, the Lady Hawks will bring back three all-6-6A award winners. Junior libero Kaylin Ginsburg was named to the second team, and senior defensive specialist MacKenzie Knutson and junior middle hitter Haley Kerstetter were both honorable-mention team selections.
Lake Dallas
The Lady Falcons will lean on seven seniors as they enter the second season of the Kameshia Levingston era. Setter Reagan Hamm provides versatility and experience, as do Haley Beggs and libero Deborah Oh. Lake Dallas won nine matches a year ago and seek their first winning record since 2019.
Lewisville
The Farmers have shown improvement in each of Cara Sumpter’s first four seasons as the team’s head coach. Last season, Lewisville won 13 games – most victories in a season since 2015 – but the Farmers would like to give Sumpter her first district win. Lewisville hasn’t won a conference match since 2018.
The biggest challenge for Lewisville is replacing 290 kills from alum Mya Black, but seniors Lexy Abney and Zamariya Lyons are more than capable. Abney logged 152 kills and 82 blocks last season and Abney finished second on the team in kills with 152. Lewisville also brings back its top two setters in seniors Tiara Rebollar and Rhianna Kelly, as well as libero Aaliyah Scott, also a senior.
Little Elm
Kelly Covert begins her second season as head coach. The Lady Lobos won nine matches in 2022 – most since 2019 – and Little Elm will look to build on that total with a senior-laden team.
Senior middle hitter Quinn Brignac brings a powerful swing and a towering presence to the front row, where she will be joined by senior Samantha Towery and senior outside hitter Avery Allsop. Senior setter Kali Liva will again set up the offense and can also chip in offensively. Liva will share setting duties with junior Illiana Lira. Covert said junior outside hitter Karsyn Palmer will be a player to watch. Junior defensive specialist Isabella Bueno will anchor the back row.
Marcus
The Lady Marauders seek a sixth consecutive playoff appearance and second in a row for second-year head coach Lindsey Petzold. Petzold led Marcus to 20 victories in her first season at the helm following two seasons serving in the same role at District 6-6A rival Plano Senior.
Marcus lost five seniors from last season’s team to graduation as well as outside hitter Halle Jameson, who led the Lady Marauders in kills, and middle blocker Aubrey Bellus to transfer. However, Marcus is anticipating big things by senior libero Akunna Cos-Okpalla and senior defensive specialist Isabel Rueda. Cos-Okpalla is one of Marcus’ most versatile players, tallying 164 kills, 22 blocks and 146 digs last year. Rueda is fresh off a team-high 404 dig season.
Newman Smith
Tkeeyah Hall is back to lead the Lady Trojans as their second-year head coach. Newman Smith won eight matches in Hall’s first season, doing so in District 9-5A, which is regarded as one of the most competitive in the state.
The Lady Trojans will lean on six all-district performers to help lead Newman Smith back to the playoffs. Junior middle hitter Nenu Kpea was named to the all-9-5A second team last season, while junior setter Christine Lee, junior middle hitter Kennady Hughes, senior outside hitters Caylynn Wisner and Jaclyn Dehard and junior Hannah Brown were honorable-mention selections.
RL Turner
Turner posted back-to-back 25-plus win seasons in 2018 and 2019, and the Lady Lions would like nothing better than to make a return to those winning ways.
Senior Rebecca Avina and juniors Addison Derrick and Leila Farda are the top returning front-row players for Turner. Avina, Derrick and Farda were all-9-5A honorable-mention honorees last year.
The Colony
Former Allen assistant coach Kennedy Crank is back to be the head coach at the school that she was the setter from 2011-14 before graduating in 2015. She takes over for Rachel Buckley, who has since moved onto Hebron, where she will serve as an assistant coach at her alma mater.
Senior outside hitter Josie Bishop looks to build on an impressive junior season in which she tallied 413 kills, 272 digs and 49 service aces. Sophomores Amaya Jones and Jaden Jackson will provide athleticism on the front row, and they will also be joined by senior Kylee King. Senior defensive specialist Makena Ondreyka is back to anchor the back row, while senior Grace Irwin is expected to take over the setting duties from alum Sophia Smith.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.