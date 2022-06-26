Metrocrest chamber.jpg
Economic Development Luncheon 

The Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce is holding its 2022 Metrocrest Chamber Economic Development Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 14 at Brookhaven Country Club. 

 Tickets for chamber members will be $45, while non-members can get in for $50.  

Panelists include Chris Szymczyk, economic development specialist for the city of Carrollton; Allison Cook, director of economic development for the city of Farmers Branch and Orlando Campos, director of economic development for the town of Addison. 

 

Leads Networking meeting 

Local businesses are encouraged to join the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce at 9 a.m. June 28 at Crossroads Bible Church for the Leads Networking Meeting.  Business owners can learn how to make networking work for them.  The meeting cost $5.00 and includes a light breakfast, coffee, and juice.   

 

Monthly Membership Luncheon 

The Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce is slated to hold a monthly membership luncheon at 11:30 a.m. June 28 at Lewisville's 551 Event Center. 

The event features Chris Wallace, CEO of the North Texas Commission, as he discusses preparations necessary for the 88th legislative session.  

 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

