TheMetrocrestChamber of Commerce is holding its2022MetrocrestChamber Economic Development Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 14at Brookhaven Country Club.
Tickets for chamber members will be $45, while non-members can get in for $50.
Panelists includeChris Szymczyk, economic development specialist for the city of Carrollton; Allison Cook, director of economic development for the city of Farmers Branch and Orlando Campos, director of economic development for the town ofAddison.
Leads Networking meeting
Local businesses are encouraged to join the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce at 9 a.m. June 28 at Crossroads Bible Church for the Leads Networking Meeting. Business owners can learn how to make networking work for them. The meetingcost$5.00 and includes a light breakfast, coffee, and juice.
Monthly Membership Luncheon
The Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce is slated to hold a monthly membership luncheon at 11:30 a.m. June 28 at Lewisville's551 Event Center.
The event featuresChris Wallace, CEO of the North Texas Commission, as he discusses preparations necessary for the 88thlegislative session.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
