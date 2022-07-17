TheMestrocrestChamber of Commerce is holding its next Women's Business Forum at 11:30 a.m. July 29 at Venue Forty 50 in Addison.
Attendees will get to hear from Lewisville ISD Superintendent Lori Rapp and learn about her journey toward becoming a Superintendent, the current State of Education in North Texas and ways communities and businesses can get involved with helping its school districts.
Business owners can alsoemail info@metrocrestchamber.com or call 972-746-5768 to sponsor teachers from Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, Coppell ISD, Dallas ISD and Lewisville ISD to attend the event.
Unity Luncheon
The Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Unity Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.July 19 at the Hilton Garden Innin Lewisville,785 TX-121.
Individual tickets are $40, and a table of 10 will be $500. Interested attendees can register on the Lewisville Area Chamber's website.
Celebrating over 30 years
The Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce has been highlighting longtime business partners.
Among the highlighted members,Re/MaxDFW Associates was celebrated for its 30-year partnership and support with the chamber.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
