During a recent Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD School Board meeting, two members spoke in favor of not finding a new member.
In December, Candace Valenzuela resigned from the board.
“My family and I will still work hard to serve the children, teachers, and families in CFB in a different capacity,” Valenzuela said in her resignation letter. “I know that our district strives to love the whole child, and my work will be an extension of the great work the teachers and administrators already do.”
Two board members would have been elected during the May 2 elections, which were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the meeting the board discussed the option of finding a new member.
“I want people to know that we are aware and we are on top of things related to elections and board procedure and policies,” Board Member Randy Schackmann said.
Schackmann said going through the process of getting a new member would result in an appointment of one month to six weeks.
“I think that probably my thought process after we’ve been through the whole thing is that it makes the most sense for us to stay the course as we are, and in November, the community will elect new board members, and we will go forward,” he said.
Board Secretary Tara Hrbacek agreed.
“While it is a school board role, there still is quite a bit of effort from administration and staff, and quite frankly with Dr. Chapman on getting a new school board member up to speed,” she said, “and my preference is that Dr. Chapman and staff continue to keep their sole focus on our kids and, like Randy said, we’ll keep the board as is for now.”
The board did not vote on the matter.
The board also received a construction update from Chief Operations Officer Malcolm Mulroney.
“Our teams have done phenomenally well finding ways to get work done safely, keeping our crews safe and just getting CFB moving forward,” Mulroney said.
He said construction was about 75% complete on the Multipurpose Facility and Network Operating Center in Irving, where the district will be able to host its own events. The project’s guaranteed maximum price is about $29.5 million.
