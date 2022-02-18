Lewisville election totals
Carrollton residents will have a host of contenders to choose from as they select City Council members for mayor and places 1 and 3 in May.

The filing period for Carrollton’s May 7 election closed at 5 p.m. Feb. 18. As of that time, the city’s website showed Pat Cochran and Steve Babick for mayor, Sem Habtemariam and Christopher Axberg for Place 1 and Robin "Nikki" Ellis, Richard Fleming and Daisy Palomo for place 3.

The last day to register to vote for the May 7 election is April 7. Early voting will run from April 25 through May 5.

