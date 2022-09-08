 Skip to main content
featured spotlight

Caring Pathways of Carrollton provides educational opportunities for those with special needs

Jan Kelsay is a single mom with a 31-year-old son who has developmental disabilities and founded Caring Pathways of Carrollton to help others who struggled to find a safe space for their children with similar intellectual disabilities.

Kelsay encountered several issues when it came to finding a safe space for her son because he was not able to participate in most readily available programs. She created the nonprofit organization in Carrollton to help others who struggled due to geographical limitations, lack of available facilities, or lack of independent functioning.

tempImagebtXHYa.jpg

Front entrance to Caring Pathways of Carrollton.
tempImageDLKcb5.jpg

Boxes filled with different activities for clients to work on, ranging from sorting to assembling. 
tempImageHhQ8cl.jpg

A blue cubby filled with backpacks and items that belong to clients.
tempImage2SAXLs.jpg

A staff member assists clients while they spend time on their "work jobs." 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

