Caring Pathways of Carrollton provides educational opportunities for those with special needs

Jan Kelsay is a single mom with a 31-year-old son who has developmental disabilities and founded Caring Pathways of Carrollton to help others who struggled to find a safe space for their children with similar intellectual disabilities.
Kelsay encountered several issues when it came to finding a safe space for her son because he was not able to participate in most readily available programs. She created the nonprofit organization in Carrollton to help others who struggled due to geographical limitations, lack of available facilities, or lack of independent functioning.
Caring Pathways of Carrollton opened in January 2020, but closed shortly after because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a three-month gap where Kelsay was unable to provide services for those that needed it. She reopened in June 2020 and started out with very few clients, but word started to spread and now, the nonprofit has a long waiting list.
“We get calls all the time for people to come and tour,” Kelsay said. “We have a pile of applications. We have a waiting list because there's just not enough programs that exist. People come in here and they can't believe we're bright, we're welcoming, we actually do stuff.”
Each day, Monday through Friday, there are designated activities for clients to do. There’s an entire wall of activities called “work jobs” for clients to choose from that range from sorting tasks to assembling pieces together. Each section is color-coded so clients know where to put their boxes back once complete.
“Some of them are very simple and some of them are more complicated,” Kelsay said. “Some of our clients are really just learning to sort so we may just give them two things to sort instead of six, so we adapt these depending on what their skill level is.”
Several sections of the nonprofit organization have supporting features provided by the community. Inside the building, a Girl Scout and her dad constructed a blue piece of furniture with several cubby’s for clients to put their backpacks in. She also worked to make some of the “work jobs” for clients to work on during the day.
Each day, the clients come in around 9 a.m. and Kelsay said they spend time on their “work jobs,” talking about the calendar and the weather, or spending time being guided through different activities depending on the day.
“We do some kind of arts and crafts at least once a week,” she said. “We do some kind of a science experiment and we try to do something that has some reactions, so they can see something happening. We do some kind of a food activity and then Friday's always movie day.”
The nonprofit organization currently has a limit of 25 clients, but North Texas Giving Day is coming up and Kelsay said she hopes people’s passion for special education will help donations come in so she is able to serve more clients. The nonprofit also has a $10,000 match and people can give until midnight on Sept. 22.
There are currently four staff members, but the organization always welcomes volunteers to come and help. Kelsay said they try to do philanthropy activities as well, such as donating dog treats to the Carrollton Animal Shelter or hosting a canned food drive for Metrocrest Services.
“We're a nonprofit, so we're asking the community to support us, but we want to support the community as well,” she said.
Caring Pathways of Carrollton has become a family, Kelsay said. Each month, parents of the clients get together to talk about issues that may arise for them, as parents with a special needs son or daughter.
“We’ve kind of zeroed in on those that need extra support in an environment that’s going to be nurturing and stimulating and educational for them,” she said. “It’s a safe place for us to talk about stuff like that here.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.