Carrollton held a live meeting on Facebook addressing resident concerns revolving around the approaching winter storm.
Public Works Director Jody Byerly and Emergency Management Coordinator Elliot Reep said they are expecting this winter storm to be a “normal” Texas winter storm. Reep said there will likely be sleet, followed by freezing rain, sleet and snow that is expected to be about one-tenth of an inch deep.
Reep said it’s important for residents to gather emergency supplies that will provide for all people and pets in the home, accommodate for anyone’s special needs including medication or other necessities and will help mitigate the risk of pipes bursting.
Beginning at midnight, Carrollton Public Works will sand and brine arterial roads and some collector roads throughout Carrollton, so frozen precipitation does not stick to the roads. Snow plows will also be used as needed to keep ice off the roads. To help the city in its winterization efforts, residents are encouraged to turn off their sprinklers.
The city will put out alerts as information is available. Carrollton resident Jennifer Cox recommended residents charge their devices in case the power goes out, so they can keep up to date with city alerts.
Warming stations will be prepared but not opened unless the winter storm changes from what the city expected, Reep said. Organizations like Metrocrest Services might be helping homeless residents get shelter, Reep said. Residents are encouraged to notify the police or Metrocrest of any homeless residents so they can receive help.
The full video can be found here.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD will also be monitoring the weather to see if schools need to be closed. In the event of a decision to close or delay school, CFBISD will begin notifying parents, students and staff as quickly and as early as possible. Several communication methods will be used in our efforts to reach families and staff. Initial messages will be sent between 5:30 a.m. - 6 a.m. via all platforms of communication.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.