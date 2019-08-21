Carrollton Animal Services is calling this year’s Clear the Shelters a success.
A total of 28 animals were adopted on Aug. 17, including 10 cats and 18 dogs.
“We had a great event,” said Carl Shooter, Animal Services manager.
Shooter said between 150 to 200 people showed up to the event. By the end of the day, the shelter had plenty of empty kennels and only one dog and eights cats left behind.
Two people have returned their pets so far, both due to not being able to keep large breed dogs at their place of residence.
Shooter said the shelter puts together a plan every year for the event that has consistently worked well.
“We use our scheduled staff and supplement with, I would say, a nice group of volunteers that come in that help to clean and answer questions,” Shooter said. “We rotate people out of the get-to-know-you rooms so people can interact with pets before adoptions, and it seems to go very smoothly. Everyone’s very patient.”
For the past six years, Clear the Shelters has served as a nation-wide adoption event in which shelters waive all adoption fees for one day. Over 69 shelters in North Texas came together to help animals find a home.
“I just think it’s a good event,” Shooter said. “I know there can be some negativity associated with it because we’re waiving adoption fees, but all in all I think it does a couple of things (for us). It reminds people that we’re here and a great resource for your next family pet, and it does a lot to raise general awareness about the shelter and the service that we provide.”
As it gets back to its normal operations, Animal Services reminds the public that it can always use monetary donations and supplies such as dog and cat food and cat litter.
