The City of Carrollton is holding its annual Earth Day event on Saturday, April 22, which will be the first Earth Day event of this magnitude that the city has put together in coordination with the Denton County Master Gardeners’ group.
Other city departments along with the city’s environmental services department will be hosting similar events during the day including parks and recreation, who will be providing a ladybug release, and the library, which will be hosting a variety of Earth Day related activities. The event takes place at the Josey Ranch Lake Library on Saturday, April 22 from 1-3 p.m.
As part of Earth Day, the City of Carrollton and Denton County Master Gardeners coordinated to initiate a new opportunity to educate the residents on the meaning behind Earth Day while showcasing the city’s Pocket Prairie as a small example of promoting natural spaces in an urban environment, said Alka Agnihotri, the city’s community development program specialist.
“The city’s Pocket Prairie is a hidden gem that is located behind the Josey Ranch Lake Library that provides a beautiful highlight to the area, particularly when in full bloom,” Agnihotri said.
While other departments have hosted Earth Day events before, this is the first year for the environmental services department to participate and they are hoping the event draws a crowd.
The community can expect to learn more about what the city does to keep Carrollton beautiful during the event. They will also learn from the different organizations at the event on better ways to plant, conserve water, and recycle. It will also give children the opportunity to participate in the first annual Recycling Art Contest which allows children kindergarten through 12th grade to tap into their artistic side to create art out of the different items that you would typically recycle.
For the Recycling Art Contest, only one entry per student and no new materials, just trash. Contests are free to use scissors, glue, wire, tape, twine, or any other bonding or adhesive method to create the artwork. The deadline to submit the art is 3 p.m. on Monday, April 17. Participants can drop off their creation in the environmental services department at Carrollton City Hall. Winners will be announced at the Earth Day workshop at the start of the event.
“While several of these activities have taken place over various workshops, this is the first time to bring the already diverse topics and activities into one day while incorporating new outreach topics and activities for children,” Agnihotri said.
As part of its sustainability effort, the city has focused on incorporating greenspaces in new developments, such as the Esplanade in the upcoming Trinity Mills project, a continued focus on the comprehensive preservation of creeks and streams, and reviewing new opportunities to enhance the city’s corridors with size appropriate trees that do not impact the power lines.
“We would love feedback from those that attend so we can continue to refine the event and provide the best workshop and activities for residents to learn more about what they can do to help promote Earth Day and get involved in the community,” Agnihotri said.
Carrollton Earth Day 2023 occurs on Saturday, April 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Josey Ranch Lake Library and will offer the community workshops, an art contest, crafts, and more.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
