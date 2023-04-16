The City of Carrollton is holding its annual Earth Day event on Saturday, April 22, which will be the first Earth Day event of this magnitude that the city has put together in coordination with the Denton County Master Gardeners’ group.

Other city departments along with the city’s environmental services department will be hosting similar events during the day including parks and recreation, who will be providing a ladybug release, and the library, which will be hosting a variety of Earth Day related activities. The event takes place at the Josey Ranch Lake Library on Saturday, April 22 from 1-3 p.m.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments