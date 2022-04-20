After a nationwide search, the City of Carrollton has appointed long-time fire service professional Michael Thomson as Fire Chief of Carrollton Fire Rescue (CFR).
Thomson, whose first day of service will be May 16, replaces former Fire Chief Gregg Salmi, who retired in January.
Thomson is a 24-year fire veteran having begun his career in British Columbia, Canada in 1998 as a volunteer firefighter and medical first responder. He has held leadership roles in the surrounding communities of Farmers Branch and Addison Fire Departments and has spent the last three years as Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator of Highland Village Fire Department.
"I am truly honored and humbled to be joining Carrollton’s Fire Rescue team,” Thomson said. “I am thrilled and feel very privileged to be able to serve the community, its residents, and businesses as well as their incredible personnel.”
Thomson said Carrollton has always been a city he admired for its resiliency, fiscal responsibility, diversity, and its focus on service delivery and being family-friendly. He, his wife, and two children are beyond excited to be in Carrollton and are looking forward to engaging and being involved with the community.
“CFR is known for being a professional, high-performing, service-oriented emergency services department,” Thomson continued. “As a servant leader, I look forward to managing the Department with open, honest, and transparent collaborative leadership.”
When asked what he hopes to accomplish in the next few years, Thomson responded, “Together, with all its members, I want to continue to raise the bar of the exceptional services that CFR already provides to the community with the goal of making the City of Carrollton a template for fire departments across Texas.”
More than 50 candidates from across the country applied for CFR’s Chief position, and finalists were interviewed over two days in various panels with City stakeholders.
“Chief Thomson is a seasoned fire professional who rose to the top of a highly competitive candidate pool. He's goal driven, self-motivated, and a team player,” Rex Redden, Executive Director of Public Safety said. "The City of Carrollton and CFR are thrilled to have his level of leadership onboard and are looking forward to the continued expansion of medical and emergency services available to its citizens.”
Thomson earned an associate degree and a Bachelor of Science in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University, graduating summa cum laude, and a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership with a concentration in Fire/Rescue Executive Leadership. Among his many credits, he holds Master Firefighter and Master Aircraft Rescue Firefighter certifications, is a licensed Texas paramedic, a certified state EMS Instructor, a certified fire executive of the Texas Fire Chief’s Academy, and a Fire Service Chief Executive Officer.
He was chosen as 2015 Fire Officer of the Year by Farmers Branch Fire Department, 2020 Fire Officer of the Year by Highland Village Fire Department, and his family was named Family of the Year for Greater Denton in 2015. Thomson is a member of the International Fire Chiefs Association, the Texas Fire Chiefs Association, the Denton County Fire Chiefs Association, the Fire Instructors Association of North Texas, the National Society of Leadership and Success, and is an Executive Board Member for the United Way of Denton County and served as 2021 Campaign Chair.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
