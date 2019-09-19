In an effort to offer competitive benefits and increase officer retention, the Carrollton City Council adopted an ordinance on Tuesday giving officers who work night shifts additional pay.
The ordinance creates shift differential pay in the police department, which officials said is offered by many surrounding police agencies.
According to the police department, less tenured officers spend a majority of their early years on night shifts. The department expects this new benefit to encourage more tenured officers to take on night shifts, which would allow for a diverse group of officers to be on duty during both day and night shifts.
A payment of an additional $200 will be offered to officers who are assigned to a shift in which more than 50 percent of their time is worked after 6 p.m. and before 6 a.m. for at least 30 full days. The officer will receive the differential payment on the same schedule as his or her regular pay.
In the fiscal year 2019-20 budget, an addition to base (ATB) in the police personnel budget was approved allowing the department to receive $147,591 per year. These funds will allow 48 officers to receive $200 per month in incentive pay.
According to a staff memo, allowing the police department to remain competitive with surrounding agencies that offer this incentive will help in recruiting qualified and dedicated applicants. In addition, diversifying shifts with both tenured and less experienced officers is expected to create a desirable learning environment for newer officers.
“We are in a highly competitive marketplace when it comes to police departments, and we are blessed to have the men and women who serve in our department,” said Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Frances Cruz. “Everyone in our community can attest to the wonderful service they provide.”
The ordinance is set to go into effect on Oct. 1.
