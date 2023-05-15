In late April, Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo selected Commander Caleb West as the department’s new Assistant Police Chief.
West served in one of Carrollton’s eight Police Commander roles as the head of the Administrative Services Division and worked for six years in a commander position. He fills the assistant police chief vacancy left by former Carrollton Assistant Police Chief Kevin McCoy who was appointed as police chief for the City of Farmers Branch in March.
“I am beyond humbled for the opportunity to have been chosen to lead the great men and women of our department as Assistant Chief,” West said. "I am incredibly excited to work with everyone as we move our department forward.”
West has worked in Carrollton since 2007 and was enlisted in the Marine Corps before joining the police department, which was his first role in law enforcement. He served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps and is a combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He has supervisory and command experience in various divisions within the department, such as patrol, narcotics, the Special Operations Division, the Support Services Division, and the Administrative Services Division.
He also has extensive experience in tactical operations, critical incident management, and currently serves as the Special Operations Commander for the North Texas Metro S.W.A.T. team. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from American Military University and a graduate certificate from Texas Christian University’s Leadership, Executive and Administrative Development program.
Police Chief Arredondo said West’s deep understanding of Carrollton Police operations, his long-standing commitment to the City of Carrollton, his proven leadership, and his vision for the future of the organization makes him an ideal choice to help lead Carrollton’s finest.
Going into the position, West hopes to increase community engagement, increase recruiting efforts, and reduce crime, which are his main goals.
“It's exciting to hear all the amazing ideas that our personnel have as far as whether it's technology or equipment or how we can improve service to the citizens,” West said. “I mean, they're already throwing ideas at me left and right and it's great to engage with them and hear their ideas and see which ones we can put in place to reduce crime and improve service delivery.”
In terms of recruiting, the Carrollton Police Department has their next police entrance exam on June 10 and are currently accepting applicants. The main goal is to find applicants who maintain integrity, show care and concern, act with compassion, are courageous and decisive, and much more.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
