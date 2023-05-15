Assistant Police Chief.jpeg

Carrollton Assistant Police Chief Caleb West.

 Courtesy of the Carrollton Police Department

In late April, Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo selected Commander Caleb West as the department’s new Assistant Police Chief.

West served in one of Carrollton’s eight Police Commander roles as the head of the Administrative Services Division and worked for six years in a commander position. He fills the assistant police chief vacancy left by former Carrollton Assistant Police Chief Kevin McCoy who was appointed as police chief for the City of Farmers Branch in March.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

