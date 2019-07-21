Carrollton assistant police chief said he wants to create an atmosphere of trust

Paul Fritz was recently named assistant police chief for the Carrollton Police Department. In his new role, Fritz has assumed command of the Investigative and Management Services Bureau, overseeing many departments. Fritz began his career as a prison guard at the Texas Department of Corrections and later served as a Dallas Police Officer. After taking a job in the private sector, Fritz returned to the field in 2003 as a Carrollton Police Officer. Before becoming assistant chief, Fritz was recognized as the Carrollton Police Department Supervisor of the Year in 2016, and he was promoted to commander in the Patrol Division a year later.
Tell us a little bit about your family.
I come from a long line of people who were, and are, dedicated to public service, so turning to police work as a vocation was a natural choice for me. My father was a minister, my mother was a registered nurse, my brother was a police officer and one my nieces is currently also a police officer. I have numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who served, or are currently serving in the armed forces as well. We put God, family and country at the top of our list of priorities and take our oaths of office and the responsibilities that come with it very seriously.
How did it make you feel to be selected as the new assistant chief?
It is very hard to describe. I put a great deal of time and effort into educating myself in what it takes to be a successful leader as well as a good manager. This was a goal I set for myself some time ago. Not everyone is fortunate to realize his or her long term-goals, so I feel very blessed that I was given this opportunity. It is an exciting time, and being trusted to lead the men and women who work here is humbling. I am very proud of our agency, what we have accomplished and what is yet to come.
What do you hope to accomplish in your new role?
I hope to work towards creating an atmosphere of trust in the community by breaking down barriers which have historically made community and police relations difficult in some areas of the country. I will strive to move forward with the chief’s stated vision of expanding our outreach into the community to break those barriers down and focus on the things we all share in common, rather than our differences. I look forward to engaging our youth, not only through our explorer program, our police athletic league sports teams and our Junior Police Academy, but through everyday contacts with the youth of our community. Understanding each other and finding common ground is successful only when we break down communications barriers in our communities, and I believe it is our responsibility to step up to the plate and make those positive interactions happen.
What inspired you to become a police officer?
As I mentioned earlier, I come from a long line of public servants. I initially worked as a police officer in another agency, but left when I was offered a promising opportunity in the private sector. I was successful in that endeavor, but never really felt satisfied in that role. I missed police work. Then 9/11 happened. I started thinking about the role I had played prior to the events of 9/11, and how the world changed after. I realized how much I missed public service that and I wanted to go back into police work. Talking my wife into letting me was an adventure all its own!
What do you enjoy about your job?
I enjoy the daily interactions I have with citizens, my peers and the officers in my command. I really enjoy meeting people who are not familiar with or have had very little contact with police officers, so I can make that first and subsequent contact with law enforcement a positive one. I also really enjoy meeting with people who may not have had such good contacts with law enforcement in the past, and having the opportunity to show them we are people, just like them. We have the same wants, needs and desires, and truly only want to make our communities safer for everyone. I feel like any contact I can make that is a positive one helps break down barriers, both real and imagined, and helps make us stronger as a community.
What's one misconception people have about police officers?
That we are automatons concerned only with writing tickets and making people’s lives miserable. A lot of folks only see the blue uniform and base their opinion of police officers on what they hear in the mainstream media, or from disgruntled people who have only had bad experiences with law enforcement. None of us gets into this profession with the express purpose of doing evil in the community. In fact, the most common reason people give for becoming police officers is that they “just want to help people.” Police officers have servants’ hearts, and I think that is forgotten in the popular, national political turmoil being promulgated by the talking-head politicians of the day.
What keeps you motivated?
My faith in Jesus Christ as my savior, and the unwavering support of my family and friends, in spite of my many flaws! I have been richly blessed and know that has not been the result of anything I have done. It is simply the gift of a gracious and loving God. I look to him for motivation, and guidance through the word of God as presented to us in the Bible and scripture.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I like to spend time with my families. I say families as I have a very large, extended family that I really enjoy spending time with, especially when it is outdoors and involves hunting, fishing or cooking. I am an avid reader, and somewhat of a history buff. I think if we don’t learn from our past we are destined to make the same mistakes in the future. So, I try to keep up, and stay informed and educated about both mistakes of the past and trends of the future.
What's the best advice you've ever received?
Always put faith and family first, spend time with your family, hug your kids and tell those you care about how much you love them frequently. None of us knows when our last day on earth will be, and we owe it to them to let them know how much they mean to us. Never worry about things that are out of your control and never compromise your principles, even when faced with great opposition. Doing the right thing is rarely easy, but it is always the right thing. Stick to your guns. Last but not least, limit your time on social media. It will only frustrate you, take quality time away from your family and probably make you mad!
